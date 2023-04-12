This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
Greentube rolls out portfolio to Casino777 in Spain

12th April 2023 10:00 am GMT
Greentube
Red Tiger

Novomatic-owned iGaming supplier Greentube has launched its content with Spanish operator Casino777.es.

Further expanding the supplier’s presence in Spain, content from Greentube has gone live on 777.es including land-based hits Book of Ra, Sizzling Hot and titles from the top-performing Cash Connection and Diamond Link series.

“Spain is a major market for us and having already achieved a great deal of success in the country, it is pleasing to have gone live with an operator of the standing of 777.es,” said Greentube sales and key account manager Andy Duschek. “The launch provides us with an opportunity to build on our strong heritage in Spain, achieved through the popularity of Novomatic’s land-based portfolio, and we look forward to seeing how players react to our content.”

777.es country manager César Paredes commented: “Delivering first class entertainment for our players is our core skill and so working with high-class providers like Greentube is essential for us going forward. This launch enables our players to enjoy entertainment that will be familiar to many of our customers, and we are sure that the partnership between our two companies will be fruitful for all.”

