Gaming Intelligence
Bragg goes live in Mexico with Caliente

12th April 2023 10:36 am GMT
Bragg Gaming Group has gone live in Mexico with gaming operator Caliente Interactive.

Further expanding the supplier’s presence in the region, exclusive content from Bragg’s proprietary studio Atomic Slot Lab have gone live on the Caliente.mx site. 

The new deployment will also enable further exclusive titles from the company’s partner studios to be launched, as well as content from global game development studios.  

“Expanding our content to Caliente Interactive is another successful step in our initiative to be a provider of exciting, player-engaging content to leading iGaming operators around the world,” said Bragg Gaming CEO Yaniv Sherman. “We are excited to feature our newest proprietary and exclusive third-party content with the leading iGaming operator in Mexico as this new relationship provides us with a unique platform we can leverage to introduce our innovative games to players in the market.”

“We have already made tremendous progress with our North American growth strategy, and we expect our success will continue to accelerate as we debut our new offerings in additional iGaming markets across this region. 

“With our RGS capabilities and growing portfolio of proprietary and exclusive third-party premium content, including from our popular Atomic Slot Lab studio, Bragg is favorably positioned to become a leading iGaming supplier in North America,” added Sherman. 

Shares in Bragg Gaming Group (TSE:BRAG) gained 1.94 per cent to close at CAD$4.73 per share in Toronto Tuesday.

