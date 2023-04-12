Relax Gaming launches hotly anticipated Money Cart 3

Casino games provider Relax Gaming has rolled out its latest game in the UK with the launch of Money Cart 3.

The latest release in the Money Train series has a RTP of 96 per cent, with players able to leave the base game grind behind to keep their eye on the 10,000x win.

Players can spend more time in the re-spins section where those critical special symbols come into play, alongside regular money symbols.

Three or more symbols are needed to trigger a re-spin and they can land anywhere on the reel. Players should look out for gold symbols as they contribute to triggering the re-spin feature. When the feature is triggered, gold symbols will reveal a value and play their action before the first spin.

All values will be displayed as coin values and if the sum of all values reaches 100,000 coins or higher, the re-spin round ends, and the player is awarded 100,000 coins.

“We are excited to bring this rendition of Money Train 3 to players residing in areas with Buy Feature restrictions, “ said Relax Gaming director of casino products Shelley Hannah. “Players will love this game, jumping straight to an action filled experience with truly engaging features. Previously, these games have performed exceptionally well, and we expect Money Cart 3 to be no different.”