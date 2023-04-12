This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Delasport
BetConstruct
Red Tiger

Relax Gaming launches hotly anticipated Money Cart 3

12th April 2023 2:14 pm GMT
Money Cart 3
Red Tiger

Casino games provider Relax Gaming has rolled out its latest game in the UK with the launch of Money Cart 3.

The latest release in the Money Train series has a RTP of 96 per cent, with players able to leave the base game grind behind to keep their eye on the 10,000x win. 

Players can spend more time in the re-spins section where those critical special symbols come into play, alongside regular money symbols.

Three or more symbols are needed to trigger a re-spin and they can land anywhere on the reel. Players should look out for gold symbols as they contribute to triggering the re-spin feature. When the feature is triggered, gold symbols will reveal a value and play their action before the first spin.

All values will be displayed as coin values and if the sum of all values reaches 100,000 coins or higher, the re-spin round ends, and the player is awarded 100,000 coins.

“We are excited to bring this rendition of Money Train 3 to players residing in areas with Buy Feature restrictions, “ said Relax Gaming director of casino products Shelley Hannah. “Players will love this game, jumping straight to an action filled experience with truly engaging features. Previously, these games have performed exceptionally well, and we expect Money Cart 3 to be no different.”

Related Tags
Casino iGaming Relax Gaming Slots United Kingdom
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

GI Games Round-up: Lightning Box, BF Games, Evoplay and more

Codere Group looks to raise €100m as co-CEOs step down

Swedish gambling regulator approves more B2B gaming suppliers

Peter & Sons expands management team

Relax Gaming and Yggdrasil approved for Swedish B2B licences

GI Games Round-up: Indigo Magic, Relax Gaming, Yggdrasil and more

GI Games Round-up: Wizard Games, Relax Gaming, Pariplay and more

Genting revenue tops €4.74bn as land-based gaming sector recovers

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Indigo Magic, Relax Gaming, BF Games and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Red Tiger, Play’n GO, Soft2Bet and more

Relax Gaming goes live with bet365

GI Games Round-up: Relax Gaming, Pragmatic Play, Light & Wonder and more

Strong Q4 growth for Kindred Group but full year revenue drops to £1.07bn

GI Games Round-up: Play’n GO, Pragmatic Play, Ezugi and more

GI Games Round-up: Wizard Games, Soft2Bet, Evoplay and more

Yggdrasil
Soft2Bet
Uplatform
Amusnet
Evoplay
BRAGG Gaming
Betsoft
digitain
Delasport
BetConstruct
Red Tiger