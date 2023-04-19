BTG adds to Megaways portfolio with release of Over the Moon Megaways

Evolution-owned game development studio Big Time Gaming (BTG) is reaching for the stars with the release of Over the Moon Megaways.

BTG’s latest Megaways title is a space exploration adventure with winning paylines that change with every spin, reaching anything up to 117,649 when the reels get hot.

Meteor Prizes float through the reels, while Rockets reveal their value and score players epic wins of up to 100x their stake. Three golden star Scatters take players to a bonus round for 12 Free Spins, plus two for each Scatter beyond the third, while a purple Megascatter takes them to the enhanced free spins round.

“Players will love Over the Moon Megaways with its Meteor Prizes, Megascatters and crazy Rocket Multipliers, all set in a cartoonish sci-fi world,” said BTG chief executive Nik Robinson. “There’s no shortage of action here, and so much to explore. This is a game that is not only fun but has huge win potential, too!”

Over the Moon launches with Evolution today and will be available for network-wide release a week later.

Nicholas Peters, chief business development officer Europe at Evolution said: “Once again, BTG has taken the humble slots format and completely rewritten the rules, adding thrilling new dynamics and features that will surprise and delight. We’re huge fans of everything they do, and it’s exciting to get the exclusive on a game that is completely out of this world!”