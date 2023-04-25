Relax Gaming to roll out casino games with Interwetten in Greece

iGaming supplier Relax Gaming has added Interwetten to its list of operator partners in Greece.

Interwetten becomes the third major operator to sign up to Relax Gaming’s online casino content since the company secured licence approval in Greece in January.

“Relax Gaming are synonymous with top quality content, and that’s exactly what we want to offer our loyal Greek players,” said Mario Bilic, head of product management, content and CRM at Interwetten. “We look forward to a long and successful partnership with the studio going forward.”

Interwetten’s players in Greece gain access to top-performing slots including Beast Mode, Temple Tumble and Money Train, alongside a wide selection of titles from Relax Gaming’s Silver Bullet and Powered By Relax partners.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have signed this deal with Interwetten, there are very few operators out there that have the history and influence that they are able to boast,” said Relax Gaming chief operating officer Nadiya Attard. “We could not have asked for a better partner to deliver our award-winning content portfolio to players in Greece.”

Relax Gaming has also agreed deals in Greece with leading operators Novibet and Betsson.