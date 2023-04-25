This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Inspired Entertainment expands in Michigan with FanDuel

25th April 2023 10:07 am GMT
Evolution

Inspired Entertainment has agreed a deal to provide its online casino games to FanDuel in Michigan.

FanDuel will launch with four of Inspired's iGaming titles, including Big Spin Bonus, which is the supplier’s top performing game in the North American market.

“We are thrilled to partner with FanDuel in Michigan to deliver premium iGaming content,” said Brooks Pierce, president and CEO of Inspired Entertainment. “This agreement adds another operator we have partnered with in Michigan, making it seven in total.”

The addition of FanDuel gives the company over 90 per cent market coverage in Michigan, which now represents its biggest US state. 

“We are thrilled to once again partner with the Inspired team to provide players with best-in-class iGaming content in Michigan," said Asaf Noifeld, managing director of casino at FanDuel. “We began our partnership with Inspired through our launch in Ontario to great success, and we are excited to expand that partnership now in Michigan, one of the largest iGaming states.”

FanDuel claimed a 20 per cent share of Michigan’s iGaming market in March with revenue of $34.2 million, making it the second largest iGaming operator.

Shares in Inspired Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) closed 2.01 per cent lower at $12.69 per share in New York Monday. Shares in FanDuel parent Flutter Entertainment plc. (LSE:FLTR) were trading 1.23 per cent higher at 15,985.00 pence per share in London Tuesday morning.

