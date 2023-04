Michigan’s betting and iGaming revenue increased by 33 per cent in March to $216.4 million, the state’s best revenue performance to date.

iGaming revenue grew by 31 per cent to a new high of $171.8 million, while online sports betting revenue increased by 46 per cent to $44.6 million.

In the iGaming sector, BetMGM was the clear market leader with revenue of $56.2 million and had a 33 per cent share. FanDuel and Draftkings had revenue of [...]