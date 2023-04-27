Bally’s unveils expanded gaming area at Rhode Island casino

New York-listed casino operator Bally's Corporation has unveiled an expanded gaming area at its Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort in Rhode Island.

The 40,000 square feet of new gaming space is part of a $100 million investment by the company in its home state and fulfills a key component of the Marc A. Crisafulli Economic Development Act, which was enacted by the General Assembly and signed into law by Governor Daniel McKee in 2021.

The new gaming area includes 355 slot machines, 57 table games, 27 stadium-style games, and a high limit gaming area.

“We are pleased to celebrate today's grand opening alongside so many of our valued partners, including Governor McKee, House and Senate Leadership, our union workforce, and our regulators, the Division of Lottery and Department of Business Regulation,” said Craig Eaton, head of Bally's Rhode Island operations. “Our expanded gaming floor, combined with other property improvements, represents a $100 million investment in Rhode Island to generate much needed revenue for our home state.”

Governor McKee commented: “This expansion marks another important milestone for not only Bally's Lincoln but for Rhode Island itself.

“We are grateful to Bally's for its ongoing partnership that contributes to our workforce, our economy, and our State as a whole. I also want to congratulate Bally's on the successful completion of this crucial expansion and continued investment in Rhode Island's future.”

Shares in Bally’s Corporation (NYSE:BALY) closed 1.64 per cent lower at $16.81 per share in New York Wednesday.