This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Delasport
BetConstruct
Evolution

Bally’s unveils expanded gaming area at Rhode Island casino

27th April 2023 8:32 am GMT
Playtech

New York-listed casino operator Bally's Corporation has unveiled an expanded gaming area at its Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort in Rhode Island.

The 40,000 square feet of new gaming space is part of a $100 million investment by the company in its home state and fulfills a key component of the Marc A. Crisafulli Economic Development Act, which was enacted by the General Assembly and signed into law by Governor Daniel McKee in 2021.

The new gaming area includes 355 slot machines, 57 table games, 27 stadium-style games, and a high limit gaming area.

“We are pleased to celebrate today's grand opening alongside so many of our valued partners, including Governor McKee, House and Senate Leadership, our union workforce, and our regulators, the Division of Lottery and Department of Business Regulation,” said Craig Eaton, head of Bally's Rhode Island operations. “Our expanded gaming floor, combined with other property improvements, represents a $100 million investment in Rhode Island to generate much needed revenue for our home state.”

Governor McKee commented: “This expansion marks another important milestone for not only Bally's Lincoln but for Rhode Island itself.

“We are grateful to Bally's for its ongoing partnership that contributes to our workforce, our economy, and our State as a whole. I also want to congratulate Bally's on the successful completion of this crucial expansion and continued investment in Rhode Island's future.”

Shares in Bally’s Corporation (NYSE:BALY) closed 1.64 per cent lower at $16.81 per share in New York Wednesday.

Related Tags
Bally's Casino Finance Rhode Island United States
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

New Jersey sets record iGaming revenue in March

Indiana sports handle drops 9% in March

IGT and Rhode Island Lottery extend sports betting partnership

Bally’s agrees multi-year partnership with Minor League Baseball

Sports betting and iGaming drive New Jersey market growth in February

Delaware iGaming wagers grow 55% in February

Indiana records 13% decline in February sports betting handle

Interactive growth takes Bally’s full year revenue to $2.26bn

New Jersey betting and gaming revenue climbs to $436.9m in January

Strong start to 2023 for Delaware iGaming market

Indiana online sports betting market declines again in January

Impairment charges push Bally’s Q4 net loss to $476.8m

Robeson Reeves to succeed Lee Fenton as Bally’s new CEO

Gaming Realms names Mark Segal as CEO to continue recent expansion

Bally’s names Tracy Harris to board of directors

BRAGG Gaming
Betsoft
Yggdrasil
Playtech
digitain
Soft2Bet
Amusnet
Uplatform
Evoplay
Delasport
BetConstruct
Evolution