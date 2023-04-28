GI Games Round-up: Yggdrasil, Betsoft, Playson, Amusnet and more

The latest games and platform integration round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Yggdrasil, Betsoft Gaming, Greentube, Relax Gaming, Playson, Play’n GO, Light & Wonder, Wizard Games, Evoplay, Endorphina, Amusnet, Inspired, Pragmatic Play and Evolution.

Yggdrasil’s Devour the Weak

Yggdrasil has unleashed chaos and horror in its hellish new release, Devour the Weak.

“This exciting new slot isn’t for the faint of heart, with a great theme featuring demonic characters that are beautifully crafted for an immersive experience,” said Yggdrasil head of product & programs Stuart McCarthy.

Betsoft Gaming’s Charms and Treasures

Betsoft Gaming is taking players to the end of the rainbow in its latest release Charms and Treasures.

“Charms and Treasures delivers a beautiful spring aesthetic in this feature packed slot,” said Betsoft Gaming head of account management Anastasia Bauer.

Greentube’s Egyptian Underworld

Greentube is inviting players to take a journey to the afterlife where spirits, gods and reels collide in its latest release, Egyptian Underworld.

“Greentube has become synonymous with unforgettable Egyptian-themed games and we are absolutely thrilled to have developed yet another exciting addition to that roster,” said Greentube chief financial officer and chief games officer Michael Bauer.

Relax Gaming’s Hellcatraz 2

Relax Gaminghas launched the sequel to its popular Hellcatraz title, with players returning to sunny San Francisco Bay as they seek to win 10,000x their stake.

“We have seen fantastic success with our Dream Drop Jackpots titles and incorporating the mechanic into our Hellcatraz series was a natural decision, and one we knew that players would love,” said Relax Gaming director of casino products Shelley Hannah.

Relax Gaming / Interwetten

Relax Gaming has also this week expanded its presence in the Greek market through a new integration deal with Interwetten.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have signed this deal with Interwetten, there are very few operators out there that have the history and influence that they are able to boast,” said Relax Gaming chief commercial officer Nadiya Attard.

Playson’s Coin Strike: Hold and Win

Playson has added to its highly popular Hold and Win series with its new slot, Coin Strike.

“We’re thrilled to announce the release of Coin Strike: Hold and Win – an enhanced slot based on some of our most popular games,” said Playson chief commercial officer Tamas Kusztos.

Playson / Winbet

Playson has increased its presence in Romania after securing a deal to integrate its games with Winbet.

“We’re delighted to have agreed a deal with a renowned operator like Winbet, allowing us to reinforce our position in Romania’s regulated market,” said Playson head of partnerships Christos Zoulianitis.

Light & Wonder / Rogue

Light & Wonder has expanded its OpenGaming content platform with the addition of new content from Rogue.

“We greatly admire Rogue’s dedication to providing some of the most unique and exciting games coming into the market and the rapid progress that the studio has made in such a short space of time,” said Light & Wonder digital partnerships director Steve Mayes.

Play’n GO’s Gerard’s Gambit

Play’n GO welcomes a new family member to its popular Wilde franchise with the release of Gerard’s Gambit.

“We’re excited to have fans set out on this thrilling new adventure and experience something different to the paths they’ve trodden before,” said Play’n GO head of game retention George Olekszy.

Wizard Games’ Book of Eternal Romance

NeoGames-owned Wizard Games has journeyed back to Ancient Egypt to explore the epic love story between Marc Anthony and Cleopatra in its latest slot release, Book of Eternal Romance.

“’Book of’ is a popular genre that is universally enjoyed across the industry, and we’re delighted to launch Book of Eternal Romance, this time incorporating an Egyptian theme,” said Wizard Games director of games studio Simon Jagdhar.

Evoplay’s Super Bartender

Evoplay invites players for a refreshing drink at its bar in its new instant game Super Bartender.

“We are so excited to stir up something different for our players and serve them a highly-engaging title that we are sure will go down a treat with fans of our perennially popular instant games,” said Evoplay CEO Ivan Kravchuk.

Evoplay / E-play24

Evoplay has also strengthened its foothold in Italy through an integration with Italian operator E-play24.

“We’re extremely happy about our recent partnership with E-play24 as it gives us the opportunity to appeal to the wide Italian audience with the market giant which knows how to successfully interact with the local players,” said Evoplay chief commercial officer Vladimir Malakchi.

Endorphina’s Joker Ra

Endorphina has introduced a new feature in its latest slot release, Joker Ra.

Amusnet Interactive’s 20 Power Hot

Amusnet Interactive has expanded its slot portfolio with the launch of 20 Power Hot.

Inspired Entertainment / FanDuel

Inspired Entertainment has partnered with FanDuel to launch its iGaming content in Michigan.

“We are thrilled to partner with FanDuel in Michigan to deliver premium iGaming content,” said Inspired president and CEO Brooks Pierce.

Pragmatic Play’s Kingdom of the Dead

Pragmatic Play has reimagined the classic book genre in its latest Egyptian-themed release Kingdom of the Dead.

Pragmatic Play / Vívelo24

Pragmatic Play continues to expand its position in Latin America after agreeing to integrate its content with Mexican operator Vívelo24.

“We’re thrilled to be able to bring three of our most prominent verticals to Mexico with Vívelo24, reaching even more players with Pragmatic Play content,” said Pragmatic Play vice president of Latin American operations Victor Arias.

Pragmatic Play / 10bet

Pragmatic Play has also this week debuted its popular crash game, Spaceman, in South Africa with 10bet.

“Spaceman is a beautiful game with uniquely engaging mechanics and hugely appealing social features,” said Pragmatic Play chief operating officer Irina Cornides.

Evolution’s Extra Chilli Epic Spins

Evolution has launched Extra Chilli Epic Spins, a new game around the theme of the hugely successful Extra Chilli slot title from Big Time Gaming (BTG).

“Since our acquisition of BTG, Nick Robinson [BTG founder] and I have been brainstorming ways in which to combine the worlds of live and slots,” said Evolution chief product officer Todd Haushalter.

Greentube /Rush Street Interactive

Greentube has extended its partnership with Rush Street Interactive to take its content live with BetRivers in Ontario and Michigan.

“Having seen how popular our games have been for RSI’s players in New Jersey, it’s fantastic to extend our reach across North America with launches in Ontario and Michigan,” said Greentube sales and key account manager Jorge Bartra Quispe.

