New York-listed casino operator Wynn Resorts has unveiled plans to develop a new multi-billion dollar integrated resort development on the man-made Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates.

Through a partnership with freehold property developer Marjan and leisure company RAK Hospitality Holding, the new development is slated to open in 2026 and is the first for Wynn Resorts in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. It will include a gaming area and a hotel with more [...]