Gaming Intelligence
Relax Gaming launches new Mega Heist slot

9th May 2023 10:26 am GMT
Evolution

Casino games provider Relax Gaming has released its latest action-packed slot with the launch of Mega Heist.

With an RTP of 96.19 per cent, Mega Heist is a 5x4 high-volatility slot that immerses players in a daring prison escape and heist of a lifetime as they join forces with cunning cell mates to incite a riot, break free, and embark on an audacious robbery.

Mega Heist includes three enticing pit stops brimming with valuable loot. Upon triggering the Escape Bonus or Mega Heist Bonus, players venture to amass as much treasure as possible.

The first stop is the gas station, where pockets are filled with up to 150x their stake. Next, players hit the club for a chance to score an impressive 1,500x their bet. Finally, the ultimate destination awaits at the bank, where the opportunity to steal the grandest haul of the game awaits, an astonishing 15,000x their stake.

For those who prefer to skip ahead and experience the action first hand, Mega Heist also offers a Buy Feature, allowing keen robbers to cut to the chase.

The game offers players the potential to land a maximum win of 15,000x their stake.

“This title is packed with the adventure and mischief we know our players love,” said Relax Gaming director of casino products Shelley Hannah. “With exciting features, immersive environments, and captivating characters, Mega Heist has a lot in store for our volatility-loving audience.”

Related Tags
Casino iGaming Relax Gaming Slots
