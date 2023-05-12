Anaxi rolls out casino games with Penn in New Jersey

Anaxi, the iGaming division of Aristocrat, has agreed a deal to provide online casino games to Penn Entertainment in North America.

The agreement enables the rollout of classic Aristocrat titles such as Wild Lepre’coins, Wild Wild Nugget, and Miss Kitty to players in New Jersey via the Barstool website and app.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Penn Interactive to create a unique gaming experience for players,” said Cath Burns, chief operating officer of Anaxi.

“By bringing our portfolio of Aristocrat classic titles to Barstool Sportsbook & Casino, as well as PI’s other platforms, we continue to provide innovative entertainment solutions to the gaming industry.”

Anaxi was established in 2022 as Aristocrat’s real-money online gaming division and currently provides games in North American to Penn, FanDuel, Caesars and BetMGM.

Shares in Aristocrat Leisure Ltd. (ASX:ALL) closed 0.42 per cent higher at AUD$38.69 per share in Sydney Friday, having set a new 52-week high of $38.75 per share earlier in the day.