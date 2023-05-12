This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Jumio
BetConstruct
Sportradar

Anaxi rolls out casino games with Penn in New Jersey

12th May 2023 9:27 am GMT
Evolution

Anaxi, the iGaming division of Aristocrat, has agreed a deal to provide online casino games to Penn Entertainment in North America.

The agreement enables the rollout of classic Aristocrat titles such as Wild Lepre’coins, Wild Wild Nugget, and Miss Kitty to players in New Jersey via the Barstool website and app.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Penn Interactive to create a unique gaming experience for players,” said Cath Burns, chief operating officer of Anaxi. 

“By bringing our portfolio of Aristocrat classic titles to Barstool Sportsbook & Casino, as well as PI’s other platforms, we continue to provide innovative entertainment solutions to the gaming industry.”

Anaxi was established in 2022 as Aristocrat’s real-money online gaming division and currently provides games in North American to Penn, FanDuel, Caesars and BetMGM.

Shares in Aristocrat Leisure Ltd. (ASX:ALL) closed 0.42 per cent higher at AUD$38.69 per share in Sydney Friday, having set a new 52-week high of $38.75 per share earlier in the day. 

Related Tags
Anaxi Aristocrat Leisure Barstool Sports Casino iGaming New Jersey PENN Entertainment United States
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

Aristocrat’s Anaxi agrees first content deal in US with BetMGM

Aristocrat Leisure posts strong revenue and profit growth in FY22

Aristocrat Gaming appoints first chief innovation officer

Evoplay
BRAGG Gaming
Betsoft
Yggdrasil
Greentube
Playtech
digitain
coinpayments
Soft2Bet
Amusnet
Jumio
BetConstruct
Sportradar