GI Games Round-up: Betsoft Gaming, Evoplay, CreedRoomz and more

This week’s games and platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Betsoft Gaming, Evoplay, Yggdrasil, CreedRoomz, Relax Gaming, Evolution, Play’n GO, Pragmatic Play, Playson, Bragg Gaming and Big Time Gaming.

Betsoft Gaming’s Supreme 777 Jackpots

Betsoft Gaming has released Supreme 777 Jackpots, a new blackjack-themed game with jackpot win potential.

“Supreme 777 Jackpots is a “classic with a twist” Betsoft release,” said Betsoft Gaming head of account management Anastasia Bauer.

Evoplay’s Irish Weekend Bonus Buy

Evoplay is taking players on a special fishing trip in its latest slot release, Irish Weekend Bonus Buy.

“Intertwining the luck of the Irish with the thrill of the catch of the day, our latest release takes players on an adventure stacked with innovative features and captivating graphics,” said Evoplay CEO Ivan Kravchuk.

Yggdrasil & Peter & Sons’ Barbarossa DoubleMax

Yggdrasil has set sail with Peter & Sons in search of riches in their latest collaborative release, Barbarossa DoubleMax.

“We’re delighted with this swashbuckling new slot,” said Yggdrasil head of product & programs Stuart McCarthy.

Relax Gaming / Trigger Studios

Relax Gaming has enhanced its Silver Bullet portfolio through a partnership with Trigger Studios.

“Trigger Studios has earned a reputation for creating unique titles that greatly engage players and are fast becoming a pioneer in the industry,” said Relax Gaming director of casino products Shelley Hannah.

CreedRoomz / Alea

CreedRoomz has agreed a deal to provide its collection of live casino games to Alea’s network.

Evolution / Galaxy Gaming

Evolution has extended its licensing agreement with Galaxy Gaming for a further ten years.

“Extending our long-standing partnership with Evolution aligns with our focus to deliver the best table game content to everyone, everywhere,” said Todd Cravens, president and CEO of Galaxy Gaming.

Evolution’s Live Craps

Evolution has also this week launched its Live Craps online casino game in the US state of Michigan.

“We are so proud that this game was the very first online Live Craps game in the industry,” said Jeff Millar, chief commercial officer, North America at Evolution.

Play’n GO’s Highway Legends

Play’n GO has expanded its portfolio of historical-themed games with the launch of Highway Legends.

“Who doesn’t love a historical slot?” said Play’n GO head of game retention George Olekszy.

Pragmatic Play / Soccabet

Pragmatic Play has expanded its presence in Africa through a partnership with Soccabet in Ghana.

“Soccabet is a well-established and respected operator in Ghana, and we are excited to welcome them to our growing customer base on the continent,” said Pragmatic Play chief operating officer Irina Cornides.

Pragmatic Play’s Jewel Rush

Pragmatic Play is also unearthing glistening gems containing secret multipliers in its latest slot release Jewel Rush.

Playson / 888casino

Playson has significantly boosted its partnership with 888casino launching its content across additional European markets.

“We are thrilled that 888casino will be showcasing some of our best titles across four of the most revered markets in Europe,” said Playson head of partnerships Christos Zouliantis.

Bragg Gaming / Pasino.ch

Bragg Gaming has further rolled out its content in Switzerland’s iGaming market with Casino Du Lac Meyrin’s Pasino.ch brand.

“The Swiss market is showing great signs of growth and through this partnership with Groupe Partouche we significantly strengthen our presence in the country, again with a major operator,” said Bragg Gaming president and chief operating officer Lara Falzon.

Bragg Gaming / Gran Madrid|Casino

Bragg Gaming has also extended its reach in Spain after rolling out exclusive studio partner content with Gran Madrid|Casino Online.

“We’re delighted to have launched our content with Gran Madrid|Casino Online, providing a broad and rich portfolio of exclusive and high-quality casino titles that we’re sure Spanish players will enjoy,” said Falzon.

Big Time Gaming’s Vegas Rush

Evolution-owned Big Time Gaming is combining the neon thrills of Las Vegas with two of its bonus mechanics in latest release Vegas Rush.

“You can’t beat a bit of Las Vegas action, and Vegas Rush is like a whirlwind trip down the Vegas Strip,” said Big Time Gaming CEO Nik Robinson.

