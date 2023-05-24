Evolution launches Funky Time live game show title

Casino games developer Evolution has expanded its live game show portfolio with the launch of ’70s disco-themed Funky Time.

Marking the supplier’s biggest new game show release since Crazy Time, the new game celebrates the iconic disco era with a retro club ambience, funky beats, and the chance for players to accumulate multipliers in all phases of the game.

At the heart of the main game, a spinning DigiWheel money wheel generates numerous random multipliers per round, which can further multiply winnings on either numbers, letters or bonus games. The 64 segments on the wheel, which spell out the words PLAY, FUNK and TIME, and which also feature a series of number 1s and various bonus game segments, offer different ways to win and progress in the game.

Win on any of the number 1 or letter segments of the wheel and players can cash out instant wins. Win on a bonus segment and they proceed to one of four unique bonus games - Bar, Stayin’ Alive, Disco, and VIP Disco - in which multipliers are guaranteed.

“At Evolution, we invented the live Game Show gaming category with Dream Catcher, and since then we’ve never looked back,” said Evolution chief product officer Todd Haushalter. “We have created most of the top 10 new games of the last five years, many of which are our live game shows, and we’re confident that Funky Time will achieve similar success.

“When I first saw the DigiWheel, a big vertical revolving wheel with an electronic LED centre, I knew there was a great game show to be built around it. Then the team and I started brainstorming what that game could be, and we knew we were onto something very special with Funky Time.”

Haushalter continued: “Around 100 people were involved in getting Funky Time live, and I’m incredibly proud of their achievements. It’s the most expensive and complex game we’ve ever created, but most importantly, it’s a game that just oozes fun. I’m often asked, ‘what’s the inspiration for new game ideas?’ The answer comes from literally asking ourselves the question, ‘what is the most fun game we can make?’

“While different players look for different things, Funky Time is sure to have broad appeal. We believe it’s every bit as entertaining as Crazy Time, but it’s got a completely different feel and it adds a few extra goodies too. I hope players enjoy it as much as we enjoyed making it.”

Shares in Evolution AB (STO:EVO) were trading 1.63 per cent lower at SEK1,385.80 per share in Stockholm earlier Wednesday.