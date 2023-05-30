This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Swintt expands Lithuania presence with 7Bet

30th May 2023 7:14 am GMT
Casino games developer Swintt has further expanded its Baltic footprint after signing a new partnership with Lithuanian operator 7Bet.

The new deal, which will be the studio’s first foray into the country, will grant 7Bet a two-month exclusivity period, during which it will be the only operator in the country to host Swintt slots.

Players will gain early access to popular SwinttGames titles such as The Crown and Aloha Spirit XtraLock, as well as Mystic Bear XtraHold, Path of Dragons and Monster Disco XtraHold.

“Having already enjoyed hugely successful debuts in Estonia and Latvia, we’re delighted to be able to enter the Lithuanian market for the very first time through our exclusive partnership with 7Bet casino,” said Swintt CEO David Mann. “By giving the brand access to a hand-picked selection of ten of our most popular titles, we’re hoping 7 Bet and Swintt can create a real buzz in the country by giving Lithuanian players a first taste of what our studio has to offer in terms of exciting themes, innovative features and rewarding bonus rounds.”

7Bet CEO Justinas Sliazas said: “At 7Bet, we pride ourselves on providing players with the very best in online casino entertainment; and by teaming up with Swintt for this exciting new partnership, we’ll be able to offer them something that no other platform can match.

“By supplying our customers with exclusive access to a selection of Swintt’s most popular slots, we can further cement our position as a true frontrunner in the Lithuanian market while also helping the studio raise its profile in the country – making the collaboration a huge win for everyone involved,” added Sliazas.

