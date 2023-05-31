This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

IGT unveils first omnichannel jackpot in US via Wheel of Fortune slots

31st May 2023 1:34 pm GMT
International Game Technology (IGT) has introduced its first omnichannel wide area progressive (WAP) jackpot in the United States through Wheel of Fortune slots in New Jersey.

The launch enables players in New Jersey to spin for large-scale wins on games with combined jackpot liquidity between the land-based, mobile and online versions of IGT's Wheel of Fortune slots. 

The new omnichannel WAP link includes all Wheel of Fortune $1 games, spanning 18 unique themes across New Jersey casinos and has a $500,000 jackpot reset value. 

The debut of Wheel of Fortune's linked progressive in New Jersey marks IGT's second omnichannel jackpot link in North America.

This follows the launch of Powerbucks in Canada in 2016, which has since awarded more than 48 jackpots of CAD$1 million or more.

“IGT is thrilled to offer our customers in New Jersey the first omnichannel jackpot in the US as a means to engage players across platforms and offer another play-driving Wheel of Fortune slots jackpot,” said Nick Khin, IGT chief operating officer, Global Gaming.

“Based on the continued success of IGT's pioneering omnichannel WAP solution for Canada, Powerbucks, I anticipate our omnichannel link for New Jersey will drive performance and be readily embraced by operators and players alike.”

IGT president of iGaming Gil Rotem added: “With the continued growth of the iGaming market in the US, there could not be a better time to enhance our IGT PlayDigital portfolio for New Jersey with a compelling omnichannel jackpot.

“IGT's omnichannel version of Wheel of Fortune Triple Gold Gold Spin slots offers an attractive, fast-growing jackpot, and has already demonstrated outstanding performance results and effectiveness as a player-acquisition tool. Only IGT is experienced in offering wide-area progressive links to offer a transformative, cross-platform gaming experience.”

Shares in International Game Technology plc (NYSE:IGT) closed 1.77 per cent lower at $24.45 per share in New York Tuesday.

