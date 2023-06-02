Aspire Global powers new online casino for Metropolitan Gaming

NeoGames-owned iGaming solutions provider Aspire Global has launched a new online casino for British land-based casino operator Metropolitan Gaming.

Following an agreement in February, Metropolitan Gaming has now gone live with Aspire Global’s full suite of iGaming solutions to launch its new Metgaming.com site.

“There has never been a more appropriate time for land-based operators to diversify their offering and integrate a complete online experience for players,” said Aspire Global managing director Antoine Bonello. “We are thrilled to deliver our first-class products and solutions to Metropolitan Gaming, a prominent UK brand that has made its first steps into the online world.

“This is an exciting launch for us as we continue to showcase the strength of our product suite and assist brands in making an impact in the online space.”

Metropolitan Gaming CEO Michael Silberling added: “Launching our new online offering is a key milestone for us, and the support of Aspire Global has been incredibly important.

“We have every faith that the delivery of its proprietary online solution will continue to bring fresh and engaging experiences as we evolve our business and focus on delivering a best-in-class online offering.”

Shares in NeoGames SA (NASDAQ:NGMS) closed marginally lower at $27.22 per share in New York Thursday.