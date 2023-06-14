Big Time Gaming unveils new Big Bad Bison slot

Evolution-owned Big Time Gaming (BTG) has expanded its game portfolio with the launch of its latest slot, Big Bad Bison.

Now live on Evolution’s network, and set for general release next week, Big Bad Bison is a high volatility slot where the majesty of America’s Great Plains meets the magic of the acclaimed Megaways mechanic.

The beauty of the American landscape takes center stage, as does the Spaghetti Western soundtrack, which is periodically interrupted by the evocative cry of the American Eagle in the wilderness.

Single symbol wilds run through the reels in the base game, adding random multipliers for big wins. And because this is a Megaways game, there are up to 117,649 ways to win.

The landscape really comes alive in the Free Spins round, where the multipliers pile up for spectacular wins. Each retrigger in the Free Spins round will reduce the minimum density by 1. Press the Bonus Buy icon to purchase 12 Free Spins for 50 times stake and run straight into the action. Or use Win Exchange to transform big wins into Free Spins.

“Big Bad Bison is packed with all the exciting features and mechanics you’ve come to expect from our games,” said BTG CEO Nik Robinson. “The cinematography of the graphics will make you spell-bound, an awesome soundtrack to match, and explosive playability, grasping players attention to herd epic wins! What more could you want in a slot?”

Nicholas Peters, chief business development officer Europe at Evolution said: “BTG have been reshaping the industry with their games and mechanics for many years, and each new release is always a standout offering.

"We’re thrilled we get to debut this game on our network, simply because it’s so much fun to play, and we think that means it’s going to be a big hit.”