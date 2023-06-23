WynnBET goes live in West Virginia

Wynn Resorts continues to expand the presence of its WynnBET brand in the United States with the launch of online sports betting and casino gaming in West Virginia.

West Virginia marks the 11th state where WynnBET is operational and represents the third state in which WynnBET offers its online casino, joining Michigan and New Jersey.

“We would like to thank the West Virginia Lottery Commission for working with us throughout our licensure process in the state,” Wynn Sports Interactive president Ian Williams said. “We are thrilled to bring our first-class online casino and sportsbook to players in West Virginia, marking our second state launch this year and the third iCasino market to our growing portfolio.”

West Virginia’s sports betting and iGaming sectors posted a 48 per cent rise in wagers to $365.3 million in April.

iGaming wagers were up by 55 per cent to $326.8 million, while sports wagers were up by 7 per cent to $38.5 million in the four weeks to 29 April 2023.

Shares in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) closed 0.97 per cent lower at $105.32 per share in New York Thursday.