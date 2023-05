West Virginia’s sports betting and iGaming sectors reported a 48 per cent rise in wagers to $365.3 million in April.

iGaming wagers were up by 55 per cent to $326.8 million, whilst sports wagers were up by 7 per cent to $38.5 million in the four weeks to 29 April 2023.

Within West Virginia’s sports betting total, retail wagers were $2.8 million (2022: $5.8 million) and online wagers were $35.7 million (2022: $30.1 million).

iGaming gross win in [...]