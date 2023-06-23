This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

IGT launches omnichannel games in Canada with PlayAlberta.ca

23rd June 2023 8:23 am GMT
New York-listed lottery and gaming supplier International Game Technology (IGT) has expanded its offering in Canada with the launch of omnichannel games in Alberta.

The supplier’s Powerbucks and MegaJackpots games are now live in the province and available through the PlayAlberta.ca website of Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis (AGLC).

The initial launch includes games such as Powerbucks Wheel of Fortune Exotic Far East, Wheel of Fortune Ruby Riches, MegaJackpots Cleopatra and Wolf Run.

It marks the first time that IGT’s Powerbucks and MegaJackpots games have been deployed coast-to-coast across Canada.

Powerbucks links the jackpot prize pool between slot machines in land-based casinos with digital-based games, while MegaJackpots is IGT PlayDigital’s exclusively digital wide area progressive jackpot network.

“IGT is thrilled to expand our wildly successful Powerbucks network to AGLC, now delivering the excitement of these omnichannel WAP jackpot games to players across all Canadian jurisdictions where online gaming is legal and regulated,” said David Flinn, IGT senior vice president, Canada, South and Central America.

“AGLC players will have even more opportunities to win big rewards with the launch of IGT PlayDigital’s MegaJackpots games featuring top-performing IGT themes. For AGLC, our wide area progressive games help differentiate its online casino, drive growth and provide the ultimate player experiences.”

Shares in International Game Technology plc (NYSE:IGT) closed 0.65 per cent lower at $30.68 per share in New York Thursday.

