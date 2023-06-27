This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

The Mill Adventure to take Ambassadori online in Georgia

27th June 2023 8:52 am GMT
Evolution

Malta-headquartered iGaming platform provider The Mill Adventure has secured its first B2B partnership in Georgia with hotel chain and casino operator Ambassadori Group.

The agreement follows the supplier’s recent certification in the country and will see The Mill Adventure take Ambassadori online for the first time.

“It is an honour for us to be entrusted with such a significant business move for the Ambassadori Group,” said The Mill Adventure CEO Dario Arruda. “Our new partner’s ambition to fulfill the market gap for a more diverse iGaming experience for local players resonates with why and how we develop our platform and features.

“With their expertise in the casino industry and our market-leading platform, we’re confident that Ambassadoribet will be at the forefront of Georgia’s iGaming scene very soon.”

The Ambassadori Group owns and operates a VIP casino in its hotel in Tbilisi, as well as two new casinos in its hotel in Batumi and its golf resort in Kachreti.

“A world-class experience is the hallmark of Ambassadori Casino,” said Ambassadoribet director Manuchar Managadze. “We started this ambitious project in the online gambling space with the goal of replicating that, and at the same time, delivering fresh, innovative betting and entertainment products to Georgian players.

“We needed a partner who could help us achieve this challenging goal, so we teamed up with The Mill Adventure team precisely for their high standards of innovation, flexibility, and functionality. We had an extremely fruitful collaboration on this project and are confident in the quality and value that Ambassadoribet will contribute to the Georgian iGaming market.”

