Relax Gaming introduces new mechanic in Shark Wash slot

28th June 2023 3:05 pm GMT
Evolution

Online casino games developer Relax Gaming has unveiled a new mechanic in its biggest slot release of the quarter, Shark Wash.

Players can win up to 5,000x their stake in the 5-reel, 1024 ways slot by way of lucrative bonus features and mechanics, including its core game mechanic, the Countdown Wild.

The Countdown Wild is a brand-new take on Sticky Wilds. Whenever a wild symbol lands on the reels it will be held for a certain number of wins within the same game round. Once the number in the corner of the wild symbol reaches zero it will lose its stickiness and a new spin begins.

If players land three, four or five scatter symbols they will automatically trigger seven, 10 or 15 free spins respectively. All wins from the Countdown Wild will contribute to a persistent increasing win multiplier during the free spin feature.

“It’s always a special occasion when we debut a new game, but even more so when it boasts exciting new game features and mechanics; in this case: Countdown Wilds,” said Relax Gaming director of casino products Shelley Hannah

“Once players have acclimated to the underwater setting, we’re quite confident that they will quickly take to this charming new release! What’s not to love about sharks, sponges and Countdown Wilds?”

