Relax Gaming signs Realistic Games as latest partner

Casino aggregator and content provider Relax Gaming has signed up Realistic Games as its latest Powered By Relax partner.

Soon to be available on Relax’s platform, Realistic’s portfolio consists of over 120 slots and table games, with recent releases including Gorilla Riches, Book of Charms, Chilli Master and Catch 22.

“Realistic Games has a rich history throughout the industry, creating innovative and engaging content that has resonated with audiences across regulated markets,” said Relax Gaming director of casino products Shelley Hannah. “To be able to add their content and expertise to our platform will only strengthen the offering that we present to our players.”

Realistic Games chief commercial officer Ashish Tawakley added: “All of our teams at Realistic Games are delighted to see this landmark deal finalised. As we continue to diversify our product offering, Relax will be a key strategic partner in facilitating our distribution across new and existing regulated markets.

“The Relax platform has grown to become a landmark of the industry and the team there is a pleasure to work with. I couldn't be more excited to see our partnership grow.”