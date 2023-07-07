GI Games Round-up: Yggdrasil, Greentube, Play’n GO and more

This week’s games and platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Yggdrasil, Greentube, Play’n GO, Pragmatic Play, BF Games, Relax Gaming, Evoplay, Big Time Gaming, CreedRoomz, Bragg Gaming and Pariplay.

Yggdrasil’s Badger Miners

Yggdrasil is burrowing for glittering rewards in its latest slot release, Badger Miners.

“Badger Miners sees us take a fun-loving theme and add an exciting concept with Cash Wilds, which can lead to activating big multipliers,” said Yggdrasil chief gaming officer Mark McGinley.

Read more…

Greentube’s Juicy Riches

Greentube has launched a new summer-themed slot with the release of Juicy Riches.

“Juicy Riches really serves up a refreshingly good slot that is perfect for the summer,” said Greentube chief financial officer and chief games officer Michael Bauer.

Read more…

Play’n GO’s Fox Mayhem

Play’n GO has launched a new animal-themed slot, Fox Mayhem.

“Here at Play’n GO, we are deeply passionate about crafting engaging narratives in a variety of themes,” said Play’n GO head of game retention George Olekszy.

Read more…

Play’n GO’s Book of Dead

Play’n GO has also this week launched its first game for the land-based sector after rolling out Book of Dead across William Hill retail estate.

“This is a significant day in the history of our company and a testament to the hard work and expertise of everyone at Play’n GO,” said Play’n GO CEO and co-founder Johan Törnqvist.

Read more…

Pragmatic Play’s Hellvis Wild

Pragmatic Play invites players into Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of fame in its latest slot, Hellvis Wild.

“Hellvis Wild strikes the perfect chord for fans of nudging wild multipliers, which can steadily increase the win potential in both the base game and free spins,” said Pragmatic Play chief operating officer Irina Cornides.

Read more…

Pragmatic Play’s Power of Merlin Megaways

Pragmatic Play has also this week launch its latest Megaways slot with the release of Power of Merlin Megaways.

Read more…

Pragmatic Play / SL7

Finally, Pragmatic Play has continued its LatAm expansion after seeing three of its product verticals go live with SL7 in Brazil.

“A lot of work goes into curating a new partnership and so it’s always a pleasure to see the fruits of your labours realised when the content goes live,” said Pragmatic Play vice president of Latin American operations Victor Arias.

Read more…

BF Games’ Fiery Slots

BF Games is adding serious heat to its latest classic fruit game release Fiery Slots.

“With Fiery Slots, we bring another classic casino game to our offering but with hot elements that take the player experience to new levels,” said BF Games product owner Piotr Saluda.

Read more…

Relax Gaming’s Midnight Marauder Dream Drop

Relax Gaming has expanded its portfolio of Dream Drop titles, with Midnight Marauder the latest to join the fray.

“We take great pride in adding our Dream Drop Jackpots to some of our most popular titles and Midnight Marauder Dream Drop truly is a fantastic addition to our ever-growing portfolio,” said Relax Gaming director of casino products Shelley Hannah.

Read more…

Evoplay’s Penalty Shoot-out: Street

Evoplay has expanded its portfolio of instant games with the launch of Penalty Shoot-out: Street.

“Penalty Shoot-out: Street perfectly captures a unique setting in the heart of Brazil that our Latin American players will undoubtedly be familiar with,” said Evoplay CEO Ivan Kravchuk.

Read more…

Yggdrasil & Peter & Son’s Thunderhawk

Yggdrasil has teamed up with Peter & Sons once again in latest release Thunderhawk.

“Yggdrasil continues to enjoy a truly bountiful relationship with the talented team at Peter & Sons and the release of Thunderhawk will only strengthen that bond,” said Yggdrasil chief gaming officer Mark McGinley.

Read more…

Big Time Gaming’s Big Bad Bison

Evolution-owned Big Time Gaming has released its Big Bad Bison slot in North America for the first time in the Canadian province of Ontario.

“We wanted to build a game with awesome audio-visuals that’s also packed with exciting features, mechanics and explosive playability,” said Big Time Gaming CEO Nik Robinson.

Read more…

CreedRoomz / Leader Bet

CreedRoomz has expanded its live casino content into Georgia through an integration with Leader Bet.

Read more…

Bragg Gaming / Adjarabet

Bragg Gaming’s content has gone live in Georgia with Flutter Entertainment’s Adjarabet brand.

“We are delighted to continue our long-standing relationship with Flutter Entertainment by offering their Adjarabet customers in Georgia with exciting, player-engaging content,” said Bragg CEO Yaniv Sherman.

Read more…

Relax Gaming / Realistic Games

Relax Gaming has signed up Realistic Games as its latest Powered By Relax partner.

“Realistic Games has a rich history throughout the industry, creating innovative and engaging content that has resonated with audiences across regulated markets,” said Relax Gaming director of casino products Shelley Hannah.

Read more…

Pariplay / EQL Games

NeoGames-owned Pariplay has signed an agreement to integrate EQL Games as its latest Fusion partner.

“We have made great progress in recent years in delivering our Fusion platform to regulated online lottery operators across North America,” said Pariplay vice president of North America Shivan Patel.

Read more…