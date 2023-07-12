HungryBear partners Blueprint Gaming for new Slot Masters games

Game development studio HungryBear Gaming has agreed a deal to integrate its free-to-play multiplayer Slot Masters feature with some of Blueprint Gaming’s most popular slot titles.

The landmark IP partnership will enable the Slot Masters tournament feature to be built around Blueprint games franchises including Fishin’ Frenzy and King Kong Cash.

“We are over the moon to be partnering with the UK’s leading supplier of slots content,” said HungryBear CEO Justin Chamberlain. “The partnership with Blueprint allows us to further enhance and improve the Slot Masters experience by offering players the opportunity to play the world’s leading multiplayer game with the legendary and industry leading content and IP that Blueprint own.

“Huge titles such as Fishin’ Frenzy, King Kong Cash, Luck O’ The Irish, Wish Upon a Jackpot and more will all be utilised by HungryBear to create incredible and unique Slot Masters games for our customers and players to enjoy.”

Slot Masters allows players to go head-to-head in a multiplayer, free-to-play format, during which they can impact the outcome of their opponents’ score by strategically deploying a selection of attack and defensive weapons.

“We are constantly exploring ways of taking our popular content in exciting new directions through new concepts and mechanics,” said Blueprint Gaming managing director Matt Cole. “HungryBear’s Slot Masters format is a truly innovative free to play tournament which is already proving to resonate with a wide audience of players.

“Through this first-of-its-kind partnership, we are combining the best of Blueprint and HungryBear to offer operators a unique marketing proposition.”