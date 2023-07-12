Bragg Gaming goes live with latest Swiss operator

Toronto-listed gaming supplier Bragg Gaming has signed its sixth operator partnership this year in Switzerland with Casino Lugano’s Swiss4Win brand.

Expanding the supplier’s presence in the regulated market, Swiss4win.ch has gone live with a selection of Bragg titles from its proprietary Atomic Slot Lab studio, including Fairy Dust, Dreamy Genie and Egyptian Magic.

“We’re delighted with our growth in the Swiss market since our entry and Swiss4win represents another opportunity to consolidate our strong position there,” said Bragg Gaming president and chief operating officer Lara Falzon. “Our content proposition is one we’re very proud of and it continues to offer incredible value to operator partners with its diversity and quality.”

Casino Lugano CEO Paolo Sanvido said: “Bragg’s games are very popular in Switzerland and having them in our lobby on Swiss4win.ch strengthens our player offering.

“We’d like to thank the team at Bragg for the quick and seamless rollout and we’re looking forward to seeing the impact of such a significant addition to our games portfolio.”

Shares in Bragg Gaming Group Inc (TOR:BRAG) closed 0.21 per cent higher at CAD$4.76 per share in Toronto Tuesday.