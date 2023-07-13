Stakelogic set for US debut with Bally’s live casino deal

New York-listed gaming operator Bally's Corporation has entered into a strategic partnership with Stakelogic to support the launch of its iGaming operations in Rhode Island.

The agreement follows the recent passage of the Rhode Island iGaming bill, which extended Bally's role as the sole active casino operator in the state to now include iGaming.

Bally's will leverage Stakelogic's software and studio technology to launch a new online live casino offering in Rhode Island, with games such as Blackjack, Roulette and Baccarat set to be launched from April 2024.

“We are thrilled to partner with Stakelogic to bring our live casino operations online in Rhode Island,” said Bally's Corporation CEO Robeson Reeves. “With a partner like Stakelogic, we know we are putting our best foot forward, and we are confident that we will be able to provide our Rhode Island customers with a truly exciting live dealer experience.”

Live in over 20 markets, Stakelogic currently has two live casino studios operational in Europe, alongside a portfolio of over 250 slot games.

“We are very excited about our partnership with Bally's as it will finally enable Stakelogic to bring its technology to the US,” said Stakelogic CEO Stephan van den Oetelaar. "It will also enable us to build on our tremendous growth since launching live casino 14 months ago, positioning Stakelogic as a leading technology company in the iGaming industry.”

Shares in Bally’s Corporation (NYSE:BALY) closed 0.69 per cent lower at $15.86 per share in New York Wednesday.