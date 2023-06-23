Rhode Island Governor signs iGaming legislation into law

Rhode Island has become the seventh US state to legalise online casino gambling after Governor Daniel McKee signed legislation into law.

Legislation introduced by Senate President Dominick Ruggerio and Representative Gregory Costantino to provide a new means of accessing existing table game offerings at Bally’s Twin River Casino in Lincoln.

The law (S0948B /H6348A) enables Rhode Islanders over the age of 21 to access existing table games remotely via a computer or a mobile app, as long as players are located within the state.

“This legislation provides an added convenience to Rhode Islanders who would like to play the existing table games offered at Twin River via their mobile devices,” said President Ruggerio. “It helps ensure the continued strength of the state facilities in the competitive regional gaming market, and in so doing protects an important revenue stream that provides funding for vital state programs and investments.”

Addressing concerns raised during the committee hearing process regarding Bally’s initial proposal, the amended legislation requires a live dealer be in place, as required in New Jersey.

“The time has come for us to take this step and be competitive with our neighbors,” said Representative Costantino. “I’m gratified that we were able to amend the original bill to restrict online table games to users over the age of 21, and that Bally’s has also agreed to provide additional resources to educate young people about problem gaming. “

All revenue sharing percentages remain the same as existing revenue ratios.

The state will take 61 per cent online slot revenue, with 22.5 per cent going to the state’s authorised iGaming platform vendor and 15 per cent to the state’s authorised iGaming game vendor. A further 1.45 per cent will go to the towns of Lincoln and Tiverton.

For online table games, the state will receive 15.5 per cent of revenue, with the authorised iGaming platform vendor taking 35 per cent, and the authorised iGaming game vendor 48.5 per cent. The towns of Lincoln and Tiverton will take a further 1 per cent of online table game revenue.

“This is a focused version of iGaming that is ready for passage and implementation,” added Ruggerio. “This iGaming legislation is constitutional, is geared to mature users, contains education provisions for problem gamblers, and preserves the revenue allocation percentages as they are currently in place.”

Rhode Island is the seventh US state to legalise online gambling, following in the footsteps of New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Michigan, West Virginia and Delaware.

The new laws come into force on 1 January 2024.