Pariplay launches Konami Gaming content with DraftKings

NeoGames-owned aggregator and content provider Pariplay has rolled out games from Konami Gaming with DraftKings in New Jersey for the first time.

The launch follows the recent integration of Konami’s content onto the Fusion aggregation platform, with DraftKings having already launched content from Pariplay’s in-house games studio Wizard Games in the state.

“Both DraftKings and Konami are iconic names both in North America and around the world,” said Pariplay vice president of North America Shivan Patel. “Connecting both parties to players is a very exciting moment for us.

“Konami’s heritage in the land-based sector plays very well with online players and with such a large audience to put its game in front of through DraftKings, the potential of this launch is huge.”

Shares in NeoGames SA (NASDAQ:NGMS) closed 0.22 per cent higher at $27.11 per share in New York Friday.