GI Games Round-up: NetEnt, Galaxsys, Pariplay and more

This week’s games and platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of NetEnt, Play’n GO, Pragmatic Play, Galaxsys, Pariplay, Big Time Gaming, Evoplay, BetConstruct, Yggdrasil, PopOK Gaming, Evolution, Light & Wonder and Playtech.

NetEnt’s Wild Turkey Megaways

Evolution-owned NetEnt has launched Wild Turkey Megaways, the sequel to one of its most popular slots.

“The NetEnt team has enhanced the classic game with Big Time Gaming’s industry-changing Megaways mechanics to deliver the excitement of 117,649 win ways,” said Evolution chief business development officer Europe Nicholas Peters.

Play’n GO’s Scroll of Seth

Play’n GO awakens the god of disorder for some chaotic wins in its latest release, Scroll of Seth.

“Many of us at Play’n GO alongside the players, adore the theme of Ancient Egypt, and that can be reflected in our extensive catalogue of fantastic titles set in this genre,” said Play’n GO head of game retention George Olekszy.

Pragmatic Play’s Auto Mega Roulette

Pragmatic Play has launched the sequel to one of its top-performing gameshows, Auto Mega Roulette.

“Auto Mega Roulette is an exciting, fast-paced gameshow that puts a new twist on a Live Casino favourite with Mega Rounds to add extra thrills,” said Pragmatic Play chief operating officer Irina Cornides.

Pragmatic Play / Peppermill Casino

Pragmatic Play has also this week expanded its partnership with Peppermill Casino to roll out its collection of dice slots in Belgium.

“Our dice slots combine the excitement of standard slot games with the potential to land additional winning combinations for increased wins,” said Cornides.

Galaxsys / Betera

Galaxsys has integrated its games with operator Betera.

“We are delighted to sign yet another commercial partnership with a prominent operator brand such as Betera,” said Galaxsys senior vice president of sales and business development Gil Soffer.

Evoplay’s Goddess of the Night

Evoplay invites players to take a mystical journey to the Aztec Empire in Goddess of the Night.

“Evoplay is thrilled to present Goddess of the Night, which encapsulates the magical world of the Aztec Empire perfectly,” said Evoplay CEO Ivan Kravchuk.

Pariplay / Eyas Gaming

NeoGames-owned Pariplay has agreed a deal to take its content live with Eyas Gaming, with a particular focus on the Brazilian market.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Eyas Gaming, an operator in the industry with plenty of potential and many exciting plans in the pipeline,” said Pariplay vice president of sales Andrew Maclean.

Pariplay / DraftKings

Pariplay has also this week delivered games from Konami Gaming to DraftKings in New Jersey via its Fusion iGaming platform.

“Both DraftKings and Konami are iconic names both in North America and around the world,” said Pariplay vice president of North America Shivan Patel.

Big Time Gaming’s Golden Catch

Evolution-owned Big Time Gaming has rolled out its Golden Catch slot in the United States for the first time.

“We think you’re going to fall for Golden Catch hook, line, and sinker,” said Big Time Gaming CEO Nik Robinson.

Pragmatic Play / Apuestas Royal

Pragmatic Play has continued its Latin America expansion through a new content supply deal with Apuestas Royal.

“Apuestas Royal is the latest operator partner to insist on the best content available for its players in Latin America and Pragmatic Play welcomes it and its fanbase to the fold,” said Pragmatic Play vice president of Latin American operations Victor Arias.

Evolution / BCLC

Evolution has furthered its partnership with the British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC) with the launch of two new high-limit live casino tables.

“Our initial agreement with BCLC, over five years ago now, was instrumental in Evolution creating its Canadian live casino studio – our first major expansion outside of Europe back in 2018,” said Evolution chief commercial officer for North America Jeff Millar.

BetConstruct / ELA Games

BetConstruct has expanded its casino platform through a new integration with ELA Games.

Yggdrasil & Reflex Gaming’s Fast Fruits DoubleMax

Yggdrasil has collaborated once again with Reflex Gaming to release Fast Fruits DoubleMax.

“Combining the DoubleMax mechanic with the much-loved fruit genre has seen Fast Fruits DoubleMax occupy a spot that appeals to both traditional slot lovers and those who enjoy fast-paced, high volatility gameplay,” said Yggdrasil chief gaming officer Mark McGinley.

Yggdrasil & ReelPlay’s Bucks and Doe 10K WAYS

Yggdrasil has also been working with ReelPlay to release Bucks and Doe 10K WAYS.

“ReelPlay’s exemplary 10K WAYS mechanic has added a fresh angle to the YG Masters portfolio, and the latest release, Bucks and Doe 10K WAYS, also adds an exciting theme in that of the hunter,” said McGinley.

PopOK Gaming /Lagio Gaming

PopOK Gaming has agreed partnership to integrate its games with Lagio Gaming.

“This partnership is a new chapter in our journey towards delivering exceptional gaming experiences,” said Tsovinar Elchyan, product manager at PopOK Gaming.

Light & Wonder / DreamSpin

Light & Wonder has further bolstered its OpenGaming portfolio with the addition of content from DreamSpin.

“We are thrilled to have DreamSpin on our platform, and we can’t wait to deliver their games to operators and players worldwide,” said Light & Wonder digital partnerships director Steve Mayes.

Light & Wonder’s 7’s on Fire LIVE

Light & Wonder and Authentic Gaming have launched their first live game show of the year with the release of 7’s on Fire LIVE.

“The creation of 7’s on Fire LIVE beautifully illustrates why Light & Wonder entered the live casino category through the acquisition of Authentic Gaming,” said Light & Wonder iGaming CEO Dylan Slaney.

Playtech’s Adventures Beyond Wonderland

Playtech has launched its live game show title Adventures Beyond Wonderland in the United States for the first time.

“We are proud to deliver the first true game show experience in the American market,” said Playtech Live CEO Edo Haitin.

