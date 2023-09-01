GI Games Round-up: Greentube, Pragmatic Play, Wizard Games and more

This week’s games and platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Greentube, Betsoft Gaming, Pragmatic Play, Wizard Games, Evoplay, Pariplay, Yggdrasil, Bragg and Relax.

Greentube’s Rise of Tut Magic

Greentube is taking players back to the golden age of the Pharaohs in its latest release Rise of Tut Magic.

“Rise of Tut Magic is another Egyptian treasure within Greentube’s game portfolio thanks to its truly engaging gameplay, classic design and exciting bonus features and mechanics,” said Greentube director of games production and operations Bernd Baumert.

Betsoft Gaming's April Fury and the Chamber of Scarabs

Betsoft Gaming has brought a new heroine to life in its latest slot, April Fury and the Chamber of Scarabs.

“The design for the Hold & Win and Free Spins features to trigger simultaneously is becoming both a Betsoft signature and an opportunity our players are returning to on repeat,” said Betsoft Gaming head of account management Anastasia Bauer.

Wizard Games’ Wild West Ways

NeoGames-owned Wizard Games is inviting players to pull on their cowboy boots and two-step back in time with the release of Wild West Ways.

“Players love western-themed slots and with Wild West Ways, we have come up with a highly entertaining adventure with a very engaging feature set,” said Wizard Games managing director Benedict McDonagh.

Pragmatic Play’s Big Bass Hold & Spinner Megaways

Pragmatic Play is calling on players to reel in an epic catch with the tenth release in its Big Bass franchise, Big Bass Hold & Spinner Megaways.

“It’s an honour to be able to introduce the tenth title in Pragmatic Play’s popular Big Bass franchise – and it’s an epic catch,” said Pragmatic Play chief operating officer Irina Cornides.

Pragmatic Play's Candy Blitz

Pragmatic Play is curing a sweet tooth with sugary rewards in its latest slot release, Candy Blitz.

“We’ve taken this popular recipe of a vibrant and sugary theme and added new thrilling treats for players to enjoy,” said Cornides.

Evoplay’s Lucky Porker

Evoplay is multiplying fortunes in the feature-filled release Lucky Porker.

“Lucky Porker is stacked with engaging gameplay and entertainment thanks to its exciting Bonus Game adorned with Fortune Coins that can award up to 3000x a player’s bet in addition to a thrilling Free Spins round,” said Evoplay CEO Ivan Kravchuk.

Pariplay / Boldplay

NeoGames-owned Pariplay has expanded its Fusion platform through a new integration with Boldplay.

“With Boldplay aspiring to be one of the iGaming industry’s most sought-after software providers, we’re delighted to be teaming up with a brand that has both the stature and the global outreach of Pariplay,” said Boldplay founder and CEO Valli Fragoso.

Yggdrasil’s Enchanted Waters

Yggdrasil is inviting players to dive head-first into an underwater adventure in Enchanted Waters.

“We are truly excited by the release of Enchanted Waters and the entire team shares my confidence that players will feel the same way and take the plunge into mermaid-infested waters,” said Yggdrasil chief gaming officer Mark McGinley.

Yggdrasil / Inbet

Yggdrasil has also this week made its debut in the regulated Bulgarian market through an integration with Inbet.

“We’re thrilled to be launching in Bulgaria for the first time with renowned brand Inbet,” said Yggdrasil chief of commercial operations Andrew Pegler.

Pragmatic Play / Gamesys

Pragmatic Play is expanding its partnership with Gamesys to incorporate its broad Live Casino offering.

“I can say from experience that Gamesys are a wonderfully creative and collaborative team who share our commitment to player entertainment and protection,” said Cornides.

Pragmatic Play’s Roulette

Pragmatic Play has also launched a localised Roulette table for operators in Brazil.

“Customised region-focused content has proven pivotal to the continued success of our Live Casino portfolio, and we’re delighted to now offer this to Brazilian operators with our latest Roulette table,” said Cornides.

Bragg Gaming / Snaitech

Bragg Gaming has expanded its presence in Italy after launching its content with Snaitech.

“Our launch into the Italian market earlier this year underpins our unwavering commitment to bring our diverse, player-centric content to the heart of the globe’s premier regulated online gaming destinations,” said Bragg president and chief operating officer Lara Falzon.

Relax Gaming / AvatarUX

Relax Gaming has enhanced its Silver Bullet portfolio through a new agreement with AvatarUX.

“AvatarUX has continuously created unique titles and mechanics that greatly engage players and are fast becoming a leader in innovation,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Shelley Hannah.

