Anaxi takes Aristocrat’s popular Buffalo land-based slot online

6th September 2023 8:30 am GMT
Online slot developer Anaxi is bringing Aristocrat’s popular Buffalo slot game to online casinos for the first time.

Anaxi, the iGaming division of Aristocrat, has initially launched the game with BetMGM in New Jersey, with further launches expected with other operators and in additional US markets and internationally in the coming months.

Buffalo becomes the latest Aristocrat land-based title to be repurposed for the US iGaming sector, following the online launches of Timberwolf, Wicked Winnings II, Sun & Moon, Wild Lepre’coins, Wild Wild Nugget, Wild Wild Samurai and Miss Kitty.

“Bringing a title like Buffalo, one of the most iconic slot machine titles to iGaming is so exciting, our customers and their players can’t wait to play it online,” said Anaxi chief operating officer Cath Burns. “We’re on a mission to create gaming’s new frontier and the stampede continuing online is a sign that we’re charging forward with confidence.”

Buffalo is the first of Anaxi's games to go live with BetMGM following a partnership in February. The operator plans to launch the game in the near future in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

"BetMGM is honored to be the first online destination for Buffalo," said Matt Prevost, chief revenue officer for BetMGM. "We are ready to bring the thrill and excitement of Buffalo to our players in New Jersey and additional states this fall.

"Anaxi captured the fast-paced elements of Buffalo which players love and are now able to experience in the palm of their hands."

Shares in Aristocrat Leisure Ltd (ASX:ALL) closed 1.53 per cent lower at AUD$41.21 per share in Sydney earlier Wednesday.

