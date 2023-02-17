Aristocrat’s Anaxi agrees first content deal in US with BetMGM

Aristocrat's recently established iGaming arm Anaxi has entered into a strategic partnership with BetMGM to deliver Aristocrat content to North American iGaming markets.

“We are thrilled to be collaborating with BetMGM as Anaxi reimagines the world's greatest gaming content online,” said Anaxi executive vice president Cath Burns. “This is the first content release for Anaxi, and we look forward to continuing to innovate and create online gaming experiences that entertain for our partners and players."

Aristocrat established Anaxi iGaming last year as a third business unit to sit alongside its land-based Aristocrat Gaming business and the Pixel United mobile publishing business. This followed the acquisition of B2B gaming supplier Roxor Gaming.

“We are honored to be the first operator in North America to offer Anaxi's world-class content,” said BetMGM chief revenue officer Matt Prevost. “Partnering with Anaxi to provide some of Aristocrat's most iconic games supports our goal of making BetMGM online casino the best destination for players.”

Shares in Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX:ALL) closed 2.34 per cent lower at AUD$35.50 per share in Sydney Friday.