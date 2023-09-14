Bragg Gaming develops exclusive slot for Caesars Palace

Bragg Gaming has partnered Caesars Digital to launch an exclusive slot game on the recently launched Caesars Palace online casino in Michigan and New Jersey.

Lady Luck Casino Egyptian Magic combines gameplay and imagery from Bragg’s popular slot title Egyptian Magic with the Lady Luck Casino brand owned by Caesars Entertainment.

Set against the pyramids of Ancient Egypt, the slot boasts 50 win lines and two features. Respin Orb symbols may land on any spin, including during Free Games. Six or more Respin Orbs in the base game trigger the Respin Feature with the chance to win Credits and Jackpots with a unique upgrade feature.

“We are thrilled to release the exclusive Lady Luck Casino Egyptian Magic with our valued partners at Caesars Digital, underpinning our commitment to bringing the highest quality content to our customers in the US,” said Bragg Gaming chief operating officer for the Americas Kunal Mishra. “Since we launched with our newest RGS technology with Caesars Digital in Michigan and New Jersey in the past year, we have been able to deliver an even richer portfolio of online casino games to their players.

“We look forward to many more successful releases on Caesars Palace Online Casino as we continue to roll out our new games portfolios from Bragg Studios and from our Powered by Bragg partners.”

Caesars Digital senior vice president and head of iGaming Matt Sunderland added: “Lady Luck Casino Egyptian Magic is a great addition to our custom game selection that players can only experience at Caesars Palace Online Casino.

“We already know that Bragg content resonates well with our player base, and this new title should quickly become a player favorite.”

Shares in Bragg Gaming Group Inc (TOR:BRAG) closed 0.75 per cent lower at CAD$6.65 per share in Toronto Wednesday, while shares in Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:CZR) closed 2.73 per cent lower at US$52.35 per share in New York.