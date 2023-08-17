Caesars unveils new Caesars Palace online casino brand

Caesars Entertainment has taken its iconic Caesars Palace brand online for the first time across four US states and Ontario.

Caesars Palace Online Casino is the newest brand in Caesars’ iGaming portfolio, operating alongside Caesars Sportsbook & Casino, Tropicana Online Casino, Harrah’s Online Casino, and WSOP.com.

The new site has gone live in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan and West Virginia, as well as in Ontario, Canada, and is tied to Caesars’ customer loyalty program, Caesars Rewards, leveraging the entire network of more than 50 Caesars destinations throughout the US and Canada.

“Players in North America deserve an online casino-first experience that treats them like royalty and that’s what we’ve brought to market with Caesars Palace Online Casino,” said Caesars Digital senior vice president and head of iGaming Matt Sunderland.

“With Caesars’ unrivaled brands, IP, talent, and casino destinations, we can offer our players a true omnichannel gaming experience. Our newly developed Caesars online gaming platform and bonus engine perfectly tie online casino play and rewards to the world-class experiences that players can only enjoy at our many Caesars destinations nationwide.”

