GI Games Round-up: Atomic Slot Lab, Play’n GO, Relax Gaming and more

This week’s games and platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Atomic Slot Lab, Play’n GO, Inspired Entertainment, Playson, Wizard Games, Evoplay, Pragmatic Play, Gamomat, Yggdrasil and Relax Gaming.

Atomic Slot Lab’s Electric Jungle

Bragg Studios’ Atomic Slot Lab has released its latest slot game, Electric Jungle.

Play’n GO’s Piggy Blitz

Play’n GO has released its latest pig-themed slot with the launch of Piggy Blitz.

“Piggy Blitz is all about instant action,” said Play’n GO head of game retention George Olekszy.

Inspired's Bullion Bars Gold Collector and Big Piggy Bank

Inspired has released two new titles this week, Bullion Bars Gold Collector and Big Piggy Bank.

"Our latest launch lineup is a testament to our unwavering dedication to curating a diverse content portfolio with captivating themes, innovative gameplay features, and top-quality graphics," said Inspired vice president of interactive Claire Osborne.

Playson’s Pearl Ocean: Hold and Win

Playson has launched a new fish-themed slot with the release of Pearl Ocean: Hold and Win.

“Pearl Ocean: Hold and Win is another fun title from us that shimmers with colour and joyful artwork as users take the plunge to discover wins at the bottom of the sea,” said Playson chief commercial officer Tamas Kusztos.

Playson's Hold for Spin

Playson has also this week unveiled its latest feature, Hold for Spin, designed to empower players with enhanced control and faster gameplay.

“Hold for Spin is not just a feature; it’s one of the key steps to refine the Playson experience,” said Playson product owner Nataliia Shkarbanova.

Wizard Games’ Sizzling Mystery

NeoGames-owned Wizard Games is offering up red-hot rewards and Vegas-style thrills with the release of Sizzling Mystery.

“We’re excited for players to bring the heat with Sizzling Mystery, our newest slot with unpredictable, exciting gameplay and scorching chances to win,” said Wizard Games managing director Benedict McDonagh.

Evoplay’s Jhana of God

Evoplay is transporting players to an ancient civilization in its newest Asian-themed slot, Jhana of God.

“Jhana of God takes players on an ethereal journey where the ancient symbols unlock the key to good fortune, boosted by a special Super High symbol in the bonus round,” said Evoplay CEO Ivan Kravchuk.

Pragmatic Play’s 8 Golden Dragon Challenge

Pragmatic Play unleashes the power of mythological beasts in the Asian-inspired slot, 8 Golden Dragon Challenge.

“Dragons unlock the key to powerful rewards in our latest release while taking players on a mystical adventure,” said Pragmatic Play chief operating officer Irina Cornides.

Pragmatic Play / 1xBet

Pragmatic Play is also expanding its partnership with 1xBet to deliver a bespoke Live Casino game show, Wheel of Luck.

“We continue to achieve great things with 1xBet since they became one of our first partners to launch Pragmatic Play’s full suite of Live Casino content,” said Cornides.

Gamomat’s Fancy Fruits Deluxe

Gamomat has launched the first game in its new series of Deluxe slots with the release of Fancy Fruits Deluxe.

Yggdrasil & Bulletproof Gaming’s Blackbeard Battle of the Seas

Yggdrasil is hoisting the colours alongside Bulletproof Gaming in preparation for a high-seas adventure in Blackbeard Battle of the Seas.

“We’re setting sail on another swashbuckling adventure packed with features, and invite all ye landlubbers to join us,” said Yggdrasil chief gaming officer Mark McGinley.

Yggdrasil & Jelly’s Beasty Blox GigaBlox

Yggdrasil has also released a new jungle adventure-themed slot, Beasty Blox GigaBlox, in partnership with Jelly.

“Our newest launch sees the kings of the jungle dominate the reels in search of huge wins in Beasty Box GigaBlox,” said McGinley.

Relax Gaming’s Money Train 4

Relax Gaming is saying a final farewell to one of its most celebrated slot franchises with the release of Money Train 4.

“This is a huge moment for Relax Gaming as we close the curtain on what has arguably been the iGaming industry’s most successful slot franchise of all time,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Shelley Hannah.

Pragmatic Play / Starkbet

Pragmatic Play has agreed a new multi-product supply deal in Latin America with Starkbet.

“It’s a pleasure to welcome the Starkbet team on board as Pragmatic Play’s latest partner in Latin America,” said Pragmatic Play vice president of Latin American operations Victor Arias.

