GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Betsoft, Pragmatic Play and more

This week’s games and platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Playtech, Betsoft Gaming, Pragmatic Play, Pariplay and Greentube.

Playtech’s Mega Cash Collect: Queen of the Pyramids

Playtech’s Origins studio has expanded its Cash Collect suite of games with the launch of Mega Cash Collect: Queen of the Pyramids.

“The Cash Collect suite has become a phenomenon and, with the new Mega Cash Collect format, Queen of the Pyramids is one of the most highly anticipated games in the series yet,” said Origins senior game producer Yehonatan Tishler.

Betsoft Gaming’s Super Golden Dragon Inferno

Betsoft Gaming has released Super Golden Dragon Inferno, the sequel to its first Hold & Win slot release Golden Dragon Inferno.

“Betsoft has seen an outstanding player reaction to our Hold & Win led slots,” said Betsoft Gaming head of account management Fernando Van Velzen.

Pragmatic Play’s Big Bass Crash

Pragmatic Play returns to the shore after transforming its popular Big Bass Slot into the Crash medium with the launch of Big Bass Crash.

“Big Bass Crash takes Pragmatic Play’s Big Bass franchise to a whole new level – this time with added excitement brought by Crash mechanics to offer Big Bass fans a unique new experience with our favourite fisherman,” said Pragmatic Play chief operating officer Irina Cornides.

Pragmatic Play / Casino Magic Online

Pragmatic Play has further strengthened its position in South America after going live with Casino Magic Online.

“We are thrilled with the partnership of Pragmatic Play with Casino Magic Online, a leading online casino in the region, which brings their fantastic RNG and Virtual Sports content to their platform,” said Victor Arias, vice president of Latin American operations at ARRISE powering Pragmatic Play.

Pariplay / Bet Network

NeoGames-owned Pariplay has partnered with Bet Network as it prepares to launch its content in South Africa.

“South Africa is a market with enormous potential, and we’re delighted to partner with Bet Network to ensure we can maximise our reach in the country through their local insight and knowledge,” said Pariplay vice president of sales Andrew Maclean.

Greentube’s Cash Connection: Candelas de los Muertos - Señorita Suerte

Greentube has launched a new slot based on Mexico’s Day of the Dead with the release of Cash Connection: Candelas de los Muertos - Señorita Suerte

“Cash Connection: Candelas de los Muertos - Señorita Suerte offers players a mythical atmosphere and a game experience to match, combining great features set with a mysterious, spooky and attractive theme,” said Greentube director of games production and operations Bernd Baumert.

