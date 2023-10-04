GiG to power Goldenpark launch in Ontario

iGaming technology provider Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) is powering Goldenpark’s entry into Ontario’s regulated iGaming market.

Expanding an existing partnership between the two companies, MGA Group’s GoldenPark brand will utilise GiG’s platform to enter the Canadian province, the first deal for the brand outside of Spain and Portugal.

“The Ontario online market is a significantly strong one for GiG, and as a valued existing partner we’re delighted to be able to take Goldenpark into North America for the first time,” said GiG chief commercial officer Marcel Elfersy. “It’s a testament to the strength and flexibility of our offering, and the relationship we’ve built with Goldenpark that we are able to explore and grow new opportunities together.”

José Giacomelli, CEO of MGA’s online division, said: “One of Goldenpark’s biggest challenges for 2024 is the launch of our Ontario operation. Ontario represents a vibrant and rapidly growing market, and we believe that together with GiG, Goldenpark will meet its goals.

“This agreement signifies not just a geographical expansion, but also an evolution in how both companies envision the future, seize opportunities, and tackle challenges. As always, our core commitment is to our customers and to delivering top-tier solutions, and we are confident that this partnership will allow us to further elevate that standard.”

Aside from Goldenpark, GiG currently has five partners either live or with operations in development in Ontario.

Shares in Gaming Innovation Group Inc (OSL:GIG) were trading at NOK27.50 per share in Oslo earlier Wednesday.