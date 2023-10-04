Big Time Gaming launches latest Megaways slot More Turkey

Evolution-owned Big Time Gaming (BTG) has released its latest Megaways slot with the launch of More Turkey.

More Turkey Megaways includes numerous features, including dual reactions, free spins, a rising multiplier, a Free Spins Gamble and Bonus Buy, with up to 117,649 ways to win with every spin.

With Thanksgiving around the corner, the slot takes players down to the turkey farm in search of a prize bird or three. Find three golden roast turkey symbols on the reels and players will enter the Free Spins Gamble feature for the chance to win up to 24 free spins.

During Free Spins, an unlimited win multiplier increases with every reaction to trigger some potentially big wins. Hit three more turkeys for four extra spins or four for eight extra spins.

With BTG’s Bonus Buy feature, players can purchase eight free spins for 40 times stake.

“BTG isn’t known for producing turkeys, but we’ll make an exception here,” said BTG CEO Nik Robinson. “We’ve recently launched our games in the North American markets, so it felt fitting to make a game that celebrates Thanksgiving.

“We want to thank our North American audience for really connecting with our games. We think you’re going to love this one no matter where you are!”