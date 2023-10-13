GI Games Round-up: Betsoft, Yggdrasil, Light & Wonder and more

This week’s games and platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Betsoft Gaming, Playtech, Pragmatic Play, Pariplay, Yggdrasil, Light & Wonder, Inspired Entertainment, Wizard Games, Evoplay, Relax Gaming and Authentic Gaming.

Betsoft Gaming’s Rise of Triton

Betsoft Gaming has launched a new mythological-themed slot with the release of Rise of Triton.

“Rise of Triton is already creating an impact with its mix of high volatility play and innovative win potential,” said Betsoft Gaming head of account management Fernando Van Velzen.

Playtech’s Panda Blitz

Playtech’s Rarestone studio has launched its first Blitz game with the release of Panda Blitz.

“From buffalo to rhinos, and sharks to crocodiles, the Blitz series has become an iconic slots suite, and we’re confident Panda Blitz will become just as popular as its predecessors,” said Rarestone chief operating officer James Stewart.

Pragmatic Play / Rank Group

Pragmatic Play is bringing its Live Casino content to existing partner Rank Group.

“We’ve seen success with Rank Group for over four years, and we’re thrilled to now be bringing premium Live Casino content to complement the success of our Slots offering across their top brands,” said Pragmatic Play chief operating officer Irina Cornides.

Pariplay / Rush Street Interactive

NeoGames-owned Pariplay has entered Pennsylvania for the first time with Rush Street Interactive (RSI).

“We are thrilled to enter Pennsylvania, which marks the latest state that we have entered in the United States,” said NeoGames president and head of iGaming Tsachi Maimon.

Yggdrasil’s Vampire Riches

Yggdrasil has introduced its latest DoubleMax title with the launch of Vampire Riches.

“As we are coming up to spooky season, we are excited to roll-out this vampire-themed title that will have players on the edge of their seats,” said Yggdrasil chief gaming officer Mark McGinley.

Light & Wonder / ReelPlay

Light & Wonder has agreed a four-year deal with slots studio ReelPlay to continue delivering its games to operators in North America and the rest of the world.

“We have worked closely with ReelPlay for many years,” said Steve Mayes, digital partnerships director at Light & Wonder. “They have established themselves as a flagship partner for Light and Wonder and we are excited to see their continued success.”

Light & Wonder / SPRIBE

Light & Wonder has also this week signed a distribution agreement with SPRIBE, becoming its exclusive route to market in the US.

“To assert our position as the leading iGaming ecosystem in the US, it is pivotal for us to bring innovative and new experiences to operators,” said Mayes.

Inspired & BetMGM’s MGM Bonus City

Inspired Entertainment has teamed up with BetMGM to launch MGM Bonus City, a new innovative online Hybrid Dealer game.

“We are thrilled to partner with BetMGM to introduce our revolutionary Hybrid Dealer technology via MGM Bonus City,” said Inspired president and CEO Brooks Pierce.

Wizard Games’ Mammoth Mayhem

NeoGames-owned Wizard Games is tasking players with finding the frozen treasures in its latest slot, Mammoth Mayhem.

“We’re excited to transport players to a frozen wonderland with Mammoth Mayhem, our fantastic new slot with features and prizes that are true to its name – mammoth,” said Wizard Games managing director Benedict McDonagh.

Evoplay / Interwetten

Evoplay has agreed a new content integration deal with central and southern European operator Interwetten.

“Continuing our unstoppable growth trajectory, our new deal with Interwetten marks another milestone for Evoplay,” said Evoplay chief commercial officer Vladimir Malakchi.

Pragmatic Play / Lígalo en Línea

Pragmatic Play has boosted its profile in Latin America following an agreement with operator Lígalo en Línea.

“Pragmatic Play constantly strives to work with the finest operators in Latin America and this latest agreement serves to place its content with another burgeoning brand,” said Victor Arias, vice president of Latin American operations at ARRISE powering Pragmatic Play.

Yggdrasil & Jelly’s Burning Blox GigaBlox

Yggdrasil and Jelly are set to light the reels aflame in their newest collaboration, Burning Blox GigaBlox.

“Taking classic concepts, such as the fruity slots graphics, and meshing it with modern mechanics like GigaBlox is one of the highlights of the YG Masters program, which gives a space for innovation and bold ideas,” said Yggdrasil’s McGinley.

Relax Gaming / Stakelogic

Relax Gaming has extended its partnership with Stakelogic to include its live casino feature Super Wheel.

“Relax Gaming has enjoyed many years of success working alongside the talented team at Stakelogic, and the release of the Super Wheel is just the latest exciting chapter in this partnership,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Shelley Hannah.

Light & Wonder / BetRivers

Light & Wonder’s Authentic Gaming has launched its live dealer games in the US for the first time with BetRivers in Michigan.

“We have worked incredibly hard to create a studio and live product that we believe will have a major impact on the online casino market across the United States,” said Authentic Gaming founder Jonas Delin.

