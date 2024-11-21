This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Peter & Sons integrates content with Octavian Lab in Italy

21st November 2024 10:07 am GMT

Peter & Sons is expanding its presence in the Italian market through a new partnership with platform provider Octavian Lab.

The integration has enabled the supplier to initially go live with Eurobet, with other brands including Snaitech, Sisal and Betfair set to follow.

“Our games have already proved popular in Italy, so to move forward with a really big player like Octavian Lab was the next logical step,” said Peter & Sons founder and commercial director Yann Bautista.

“Italy is a very exciting market that has doubled in size over the last seven years, and we’re thrilled to increase our reach significantly through this deal.”

Octavian Lab CEO Emanuele Nocentelli commented: “Our platform powers some of the biggest names in Italian gaming, and that means we always want leading-edge content. Peter & Sons are a breath of fresh air.

“There’s no one reimagining casino gaming quite like Peter & Sons, and the result is a portfolio of inventive and unparalleled games that have a unique power to delight.”

