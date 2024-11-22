BC.Game pledges to fight bankruptcy ruling

Cryptocurrency online gaming operator BC.Game has responded to allegations that it has been declared bankrupt by a court in Curaçao.

The statement from the company follows reports of legal proceedings against Blockdance BV and Small House BV, which operate BC.Game.

Other allegations against the companies include unpaid financial obligations, licensing violations and player fund losses totalling over $2 million.

BC.Game has fired back against the allegations, stating that they lack substantial proof.

The operator said that it has conducted an internal investigation which revealed several inconsistencies in the cases, with many claims failing to hold up under legal and technical scrutiny.

BC.Game also addressed allegations of player fund losses during a transition period between Blockdance BV and Small House BV.

The operator says it has consistently adhered to industry standards and regulatory requirements, and said that it was committed to transparency and fairness.

“We strongly disagree with the court's recent rulings and will vigorously appeal the decision, as we believe it failed to adequately consider key facts,” the company said in a statement.

“BC.Game is confident in our ability to demonstrate compliance and uphold our reputation as a legitimate operator in the industry.”

The company also reassured stakeholders that it has no liquidity or financial stability issues.

One of those stakeholders is the Premier League football club Leicester City, with whom BC.Game have a two-year deal to serve as the club’s front-of-shirt sponsor.

Leicester City said in a statement that the club is aware of the allegations.

“We have been and continue to be in regular discussions with BC.Game with regard to an active legal case in Curaçao,” said the Premier League club.

“BC.Game have provided the club with the strongest assurances that they are actively appealing this case, and that the process which has been initiated in Curaçao is administrative in nature and has not arisen due to any concerns with their financial standing.

”BC.Game have further assured us that they have no issues with liquidity and that they remain fully committed to meeting their ongoing contractual and financial obligations, including to the club, and that this case will not impact on BC.Game’s continuing international operations.”