Red Tiger launches slots with BoyleSports

NetEnt-owned game development studio Red Tiger has rolled out its portfolio of slots with Irish independent bookmaker BoyleSports.

The deal sees Red Tiger become the exclusive provider of the operator’s newly revamped Vegas tab on its Boylesports.com site.

BoyleSports customers will gain access to Red Tiger’s Daily Drop Jackpots Network and popular games such as Dragon’s Luck, Mystery Reels, and Pirates’ Plenty – Battle for Gold.

“We are delighted to go live with BoyleSports, who have a proud history, strong brand and large customer base,” said Red Tiger commercial director and Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 winner Chris Looney. “It is particularly pleasing to become the exclusive provider for its updated Vegas tab, where players can now access not only our slots but our sought-after jackpot network.”

BoyleSports head of gaming Steve Payne added: “Red Tiger is the perfect partner for us, and there is no company better placed to become the exclusive provider on our Vegas tab.

“There is no doubt that Red Tiger’s innovative game portfolio and Daily Drop Jackpots Network will fit in perfectly with our player-friendly product offering.”

Shares in NetEnt AB (STO:NET-B) were trading marginally up 0.85 per cent at SEK29.50 per share in Stockholm earlier Wednesday.