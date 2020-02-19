This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
Login/Register
Quickspin
SBTECH
Optima

Red Tiger launches slots with BoyleSports

19th February 2020 11:01 am GMT

NetEnt-owned game development studio Red Tiger has rolled out its portfolio of slots with Irish independent bookmaker BoyleSports.

The deal sees Red Tiger become the exclusive provider of the operator’s newly revamped Vegas tab on its Boylesports.com site.

BoyleSports customers will gain access to Red Tiger’s Daily Drop Jackpots Network and popular games such as Dragon’s Luck, Mystery Reels, and Pirates’ Plenty – Battle for Gold.

“We are delighted to go live with BoyleSports, who have a proud history, strong brand and large customer base,” said Red Tiger commercial director and Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 winner Chris Looney. “It is particularly pleasing to become the exclusive provider for its updated Vegas tab, where players can now access not only our slots but our sought-after jackpot network.”

BoyleSports head of gaming Steve Payne added: “Red Tiger is the perfect partner for us, and there is no company better placed to become the exclusive provider on our Vegas tab.

“There is no doubt that Red Tiger’s innovative game portfolio and Daily Drop Jackpots Network will fit in perfectly with our player-friendly product offering.”

Shares in NetEnt AB (STO:NET-B) were trading marginally up 0.85 per cent at SEK29.50 per share in Stockholm earlier Wednesday.

Related Tags
BoyleSports Casino NetEnt Red Tiger Slots
Related Articles

Lottoland appoints new chief legal and compliance officer

Canada’s Atlantic Lottery confirms Chris Keevill as next CEO

William Hill names Adrian Marsh as next finance chief

Paysafe appoints new chief technology officer

Live casino and Red Tiger drive NetEnt to record Q4 performance

The Gaming Intelligence HOT 50 winners 2020

The Gaming Intelligence HOT 50 of 2020

Gaming Realms CEO Patrick Southon steps down

Feature: Responsible gambling in the United States

New promotions strengthen OPAP management team

GI Games Integrations: Featuring NetEnt, Yggdrasil, Habanero and more

Gaming Intelligence Casino Supplier of the Year – Evolution Gaming

Presenting the Gaming Intelligence Awards 2020 shortlist

Red Tiger enters Slovakia with Niké

FSB appoints industry veteran Susan Ball to board

Last kingdom
Greentube
Finnplay
NSOFT
Pragmatic Solutions
SG Reimagine
Playtech
SBTECH
Optima