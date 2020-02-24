Red Tiger goes live with SoftSwiss platform

NetEnt-owned games studio Red Tiger has rolled out its portfolio of slots with iGaming platform provider SoftSwiss.

The integration has seen SoftSwiss’ brands including N1casino, Playamo and Spinia, launch popular Red Tiger games such as Pirates’ Plenty – Battle for Gold and Dragon’s Luck, along with the supplier’s popular daily and hourly jackpots.

“It’s great to go live with SoftSwiss, a platform which provides cutting-edge iGaming technology and works with a wide range of leading casino brands,” said Red Tiger chief executive Gavin Hamilton. “We pride ourselves in creating immersive entertainment experiences and have no doubt that our collection will perform well with players on the platform.”

SoftSwiss chief commercial officer Max Trafimovich commented: “Red Tiger is a highly respected supplier with a track-record of excellence, so we are delighted to have them on-board.

“Our aim at SoftSwiss is to give our customers access to the best content on the market and this new selection of premium quality games will make a strong addition to our offering.”

Shares in NetEnt AB (STO:NET-B) were trading down 3.56 per cent at SEK28.35 per share in Stockholm earlier Monday.