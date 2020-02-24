This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
Login/Register
Quickspin
SBTECH
Optima

Red Tiger goes live with SoftSwiss platform

24th February 2020 10:54 am GMT

NetEnt-owned games studio Red Tiger has rolled out its portfolio of slots with iGaming platform provider SoftSwiss.

The integration has seen SoftSwiss’ brands including N1casino, Playamo and Spinia, launch popular Red Tiger games such as Pirates’ Plenty – Battle for Gold and Dragon’s Luck, along with the supplier’s popular daily and hourly jackpots.

“It’s great to go live with SoftSwiss, a platform which provides cutting-edge iGaming technology and works with a wide range of leading casino brands,” said Red Tiger chief executive Gavin Hamilton. “We pride ourselves in creating immersive entertainment experiences and have no doubt that our collection will perform well with players on the platform.”

SoftSwiss chief commercial officer Max Trafimovich commented: “Red Tiger is a highly respected supplier with a track-record of excellence, so we are delighted to have them on-board.

“Our aim at SoftSwiss is to give our customers access to the best content on the market and this new selection of premium quality games will make a strong addition to our offering.”

Shares in NetEnt AB (STO:NET-B) were trading down 3.56 per cent at SEK28.35 per share in Stockholm earlier Monday.

Related Tags
Casino NetEnt Red Tiger Slots SoftSwiss
Related Articles

High 5 Games appoints new vice president of strategy

Red Tiger launches slots with BoyleSports

Lottoland appoints new chief legal and compliance officer

Canada’s Atlantic Lottery confirms Chris Keevill as next CEO

William Hill names Adrian Marsh as next finance chief

Paysafe appoints new chief technology officer

Live casino and Red Tiger drive NetEnt to record Q4 performance

The Gaming Intelligence HOT 50 winners 2020

The Gaming Intelligence HOT 50 of 2020

Gaming Realms CEO Patrick Southon steps down

Feature: Responsible gambling in the United States

New promotions strengthen OPAP management team

GI Games Integrations: Featuring NetEnt, Yggdrasil, Habanero and more

Gaming Intelligence Casino Supplier of the Year – Evolution Gaming

Presenting the Gaming Intelligence Awards 2020 shortlist

Finnplay
Skywind Group
Pragmatic Solutions
NSOFT
SG Reimagine
Greentube
Playtech
SBTECH
Optima