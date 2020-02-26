Big Time Gaming launches latest Megaways title

Sydney-based casino supplier Big Time Gaming has rolled out its first slot game of the year with the launch of Royal Mint Megaways.

Inspired by Royal Mint, the branch of Her Majesty’s Treasury that produces coins for the United Kingdom, Royal Mint Megaways is a six-reel 117,649 ways-to-win slot featuring Big Time’s popular Megaways mechanic, along with its Triple Reaction and Heartstopper Enhanced Free Spins modes.

Triple Reaction adds two horizontal reels to the game, while Free Spins mode offers an unlimited Win Multiplier which starts at 1 and is increased by 1 after each reaction. The Free Spin Scatter icons can appear in the extra reels and can award extra Free Spins.

In the base game, three scatters award a Gold Bar, and at 40 Gold Bars an extra scatter is added per spin until the next feature trigger. Four or more Scatters in any position will award the Heartstopper Enhanced Free Spins. Starting with a 2x win multiplier, every reaction win thereafter adds another 2x to the multiplier value.

“We’ve got big plans for 2020 and some really exciting titles lined up,” said Big Time Gaming CEO Nick Robinson. “But what better way to start the year with a bang than with Royal Mint? Players who like their gaming heart-stoppingly volatile will love this new addition to our portfolio.”

The slot has been live exclusively with operator LeoVegas for the past two weeks and is now on general release.

“Royal Mint is right on the money,” said LeoVegas head of casino James Ford. “You can always bank on Big Time Gaming to cash in on their wealth of exciting and innovative features such as Heartstopper and the industry changing Megaways mechanic.

“We pride ourselves on leading the way by offering the greatest gaming experience and expect to see huge interest in this latest Big Time Gaming release.”