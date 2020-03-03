This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Relax Gaming rolls out newest slot game Mega Masks

3rd March 2020 10:37 am GMT

Casino games provider Relax Gaming has expanded its portfolio with the launch of its latest slot title Mega Masks.

Taking players deep into the Guatemalan jungle, the 5-reel, 41-fixed pay line slot’s Mega Symbol feature can activate randomly at any time when players merge two or more reels and land at least one Mega Symbol.

The Free Spins round is triggered when three Bonus Symbols fall on reels 1, 3 and 5, releasing fireflies onto the game screen to clear artifacts on the vines which separate each reel. Once five have been cleared, the two adjacent reels join together, boosting chances of adding even more free spins to the initial 10 awarded.

A Mega Bet stone stands beside the game screen, which allows players to increase the frequency of the Mega Symbol feature. Depending on the level selected, the mechanic can remove five or nine artifacts before the Free Spins Bonus begins, thereby increasing the chances of winning big.

“Mega Masks’ enticing theme is expertly crafted with top quality graphics and a gameplay that will keep players engaged over longer session times,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon.

“Mega Bet offers a level of customisation which will attract a broad range of audiences with different playing preferences. Combined with the slot’s free spin and win potential, Mega Masks will make a valuable addition to our operator partners’ portfolios.”

