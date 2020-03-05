This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Yggdrasil enters Lithuania with Betsson’s Betsafe brand

5th March 2020 8:01 am GMT

Yggdrasil has expanded its partnership with Betsson Group to launch its slot games in Lithuania through the operator’s Betsafe brand.

For an exclusive six-month period, Betsson’s Betsafe.lt site will have access to Yggdrasil’s portfolio of slots from the beginning of next month, including titles such as Temple Stacks, the first game to feature the supplier’s new Splitz mechanics, as well as the Vikings trilogy of games and upcoming Multifly game.

Yggdrasil’s second Splitz game release, Neon Rush, will also be launched in April, giving players up to 15 Splitz of a kind and a chance to win big on every spin across six jackpots.

“Betsson is one of our key customers and we are thrilled to extend our long-lasting partnership and partner with them in a new market,” said Yggdrasil head of Nordics Patrick Nordwall. “We continue to implement our growth strategy in regulated markets, and we are looking forward to offering our games to local players in Lithuania, especially titles featuring our new mechanics Splitz and upcoming Gigablox.”

Betsson was one of Yggdrasil’s first customers after signing a partnership in 2014, which has since been extended to cover multiple jurisdictions including Denmark, Italy, Latvia and Spain.

“Yggdrasil’s games have been very popular among our customers across all markets since day one of our partnership and we know Lithuania will be no different,” said Betsson Group product director Ciara Nic Liam. “Their ever-growing portfolio of innovative and engaging games will be a great addition to our existing offering.”

Shares in Betsson AB (STO:BETS_B) were trading down 0.88 per cent at SEK47.30 per share in Stockholm earlier Thursday.

