Playtech extends long-running Betfred partnership until 2024

London-listed gaming supplier Playtech has secured a four-year extension to its long-term agreement with British bookmaker Betfred.

Expanding on a decade-long partnership, the new deal will see Playtech continue to provide Betfred with its casino, live casino, bingo and poker services on an exclusive basis in the UK.

The agreement also includes the extension of Betfred’s dedicated live casino space, first launched in 2018 at Playtech’s flagship facility in Riga.

“We are delighted that Betfred, the world’s largest independent bookmaker and a key long-term partner for Playtech, has chosen to commit to an exclusive agreement across four key verticals,” said Playtech chief operating officer Shimon Akad. “Betfred’s decision to invest in an exclusive Live Casino space in 2018 was a significant step in developing our working relationship, and has seen Betfred develop a highly compelling Live offering.

“We’re very much looking forward to working together over the next four years to continue delivering innovative content backed by industry-leading technology.”

Betfred managing director Rakesh Chablani commented: “Having had a strong and successful partnership with Playtech for over ten years now, the extension of our exclusive agreement for another four years represents an exciting opportunity to continue growing our business.

“We’re passionate about creating the best possible player experience across all verticals, and we’re confident that the continued development of our dedicated live casino space, plus an unparalleled selection of casino, bingo and poker content, will allow us to do exactly that.”

Shares in Playtech plc (LSE:PTEC) were trading up marginally by 0.60 per cent at 234.90 pence per share on Thursday.