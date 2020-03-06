GI Games Round-up: Featuring Pragmatic Play, Nolimit City and more

This week has seen new games released by the likes of Pragmatic Play, Microgaming, iSoftBet, Nolimit City and MGA Games.

Pragmatic Play’s Aztec Bonanza

Pragmatic Play has released its latest slot title Aztec Bonanza.

The 5×6, variable ways slot transports players to the land of the Aztecs as they try to unlock the totem jewel. At first, four corners of the reels are covered in stone, which are opened through cascading wins, with two consecutive ones unlocking a separate corner of the reels and increasing the win potential.

As more corners are cracked, other features are triggered, with each section unlocked freeing another level of the totem to the right of the reels. If the totem is freed from its chains completely, the Free Spins mode is activated. When the full grid is unlocked, players can enjoy up to 7776 different ways to win.

“Aztec Bonanza offers a thrilling experience for players, combining tumbling wins, unique features and an ever-expanding reel layout to give the best opportunity possible to claim huge wins,” said Pragmatic Play chief commercial officer Melissa Summerfield.

“Aztec Bonanza’s proven theme, fast-paced gameplay and lucrative win potential gives it all the ingredients needed to be another standout hit in the Pragmatic Play slot portfolio.”

Microgaming’s Attack on Retro and others

Microgaming has revealed a line-up of games to be released this month, which have been developed by its network of independent studios and content partners.

The first game to be rolled out is Attack on Retro, a game developed exclusively by Triple Edge Studios. The retro-themed slot that takes players on a journey through a futuristic retro city, where two stylish cyberpunk heroes, Billy and Jesse, are on a mission to defend the city against robot attacks.

Offering a unique slice of 80s nostalgia and win potential of up to 5,000x, the five-by-three reel, 10 payline slot features neon laser effects, high-tech gadgets and features including stacked and random wilds.

Developed exclusively by Gameburger Studios, 9 Pots of Gold is set to be launched ahead of St. Patrick’s Day on 17 March. Filled with a host of treasures, including Pot Pays, free spins and a glowing Free Spin Wheel, the Irish themed, five-by-three reel, 20 payline slot invites players to explore the magical world of the leprechauns.

Switch Studios has also released its latest blackjack title, Classic Blackjack: Six Deck, the seventh blackjack variant game from the studio. The game features standard side bets; double down, insurance and split hands.

Just For The Win’s latest title, Treasure Skyland, is set among the clouds with floating islands and three pirate monkeys on the hunt for treasure in the form of yellow gold bananas. The slot is packed with multiple features including Win Multipliers, Symbol Upgrade and a Pick Bonus feature.

Rabcat will be rolling out two new games this month, Treasure Heroes and Mining Fever. Treasure Heroes is a fantasy themed, medium volatility, five-by-five reel slot, driven by a cluster-win mechanism. The game also includes the Moving Wall feature and Treasure Chamber free spins mode.

Rabcat’s second title, Mining Fever, features fearless dwarves equipped with unique mining abilities in a five-reel, 243 ways slot that unearths an assortment of features, including Driler’s Dwarven Drill, Thundar’s Dwarven Hammer, Bombur’s Dwarven Bomb and Dwarven Gold Train.

“Continuing our commitment to providing our customers with a strong and varied games roadmap for the year ahead, we are delighted to add another mixture of exclusive and non-exclusive games to our content aggregation platform this month,” said Microgaming director of global operations James Buchanan.

“March brings a wealth of colourful and engaging titles with dynamic themes, varying volatility levels and a wide range of features, offering rewarding and entertaining gameplay experiences.”

iSoftBet’s Racetrack Riches

iSoftBet has launched its latest slot game Racetrack Riches, the first game to showcase the supplier’s new Megaboard mechanic.

Released ahead of UK racing’s most prestigious jump festival at Cheltenham, Racetrack Riches features a joyful jockey who rides his way to deliver big results and big wins for players.

The games features iSoftBet’s proprietary Megaboard mechanic, a twist on the classic ‘lapper board’ mechanic. If the jockey completes three laps of the Megaboard which surrounds the reels, there is a big money multiplier waiting which offers players big wins and additional enhancements.

The Megaboard mechanic is also set to feature in a host of future iSoftbet titles in 2020, including the upcoming Cops and Robbers-themed release The Bank Job.

“The launch of Racetrack Riches is perfectly timed ahead of one of the sporting calendar’s biggest events of the year,” said iSoftBet head of games Mark Claxton. “Players who like a flutter at the Festival will love pitting their wits on our new game, attempting to complete three laps of our course and reach the finish line with the potential for massive winnings.

“Following this much anticipated release, there is so much more to come in 2020 as we continue to push the boundaries and launch features that players want and will keep coming back to time and again.”

Nolimit City’s Barbarian Fury

Nolimit City has expanded its portfolio with the release of Barbarian Fury.

Barbarian Fury takes inspiration from the 6th Century, and reintroduces the supplier’s xNudge mechanic on a 4×5 reel frame, with a 25-pay line set.

The game includes features such as; xNudge Roaring Wilds, nudging wilds that increases a multiplier with every nudge; Barbarian Respin, a second chance with a minimum of three locked high-paying symbols and the main free spins bonus; and Fury Spins, which combines the two features.

“Back to the roots where xNudge really began with a nudge filled video slot in a blazing cold environment where the fire and wins will keep you warm,” said Nolimit City product owner Per Lindheimer. “The innovative nudge mechanic to start off the Fury Spins is just as thrilling in the main game as when you buy the feature – expect your blood to chill from the suspense.”

MGA Games’ Abigail Ratchford’s Treasure Quest

MGA Games has launched its latest slot Abigail Ratchford’s Treasure Quest, the latest title to be released as part of the supplier’s Hyperrealism Series of games.

American model and actress Abigail Ratchford is known as ‘The Queen of Instagram’ with over 9m followers on the social network. She has teamed up with MGA Games to develop the latest addition to MGA Games’ Hyperrealism Series, a range of slots that uses hyper-realistic graphics and animations.

Other games in the series currently include slots based on Colombian actress Renata González, Spanish professional racing driver Andy Soucek and Spanish financial broker an endurance runner Josef Ajram.

In Abigail Ratchford’s Treasure Quest, the model and actress has been transformed into an intrepid archaeologist who takes users on a treasure hunt with adventures in Mexico, the Egyptian desert, the rainforests of Thailand and Japan.